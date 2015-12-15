OriginClear Names Castle Placement for Water On Demand Offering

Platform will tap up to 64,500 institutional investors/lenders and 600,000+ accredited investors

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OCLN #cleanwater—OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announces that it has named investment bank Castle Placement (“Castle”) (www.castleplacement.com) as its exclusive placement agent to build the capital base for its Water On Demand™ program.





The Company intends to combine its $300 million private offering to accredited and institutional investors in the U.S. and internationally with a planned offering for unaccredited investors which may target up to $75 million, conducted by its wholly owned subsidiary Water on Demand, Inc. Until the launch of the offerings with Castle, investors may learn more at www.water.originclear.com/offer.

The Company intends to allocate the bulk of the funds raised to finance water recycling equipment. To hear the latest developments, join OriginClear CEO every Thursday on his weekly Zoom briefing at www.originclear.com/ceo.

“We’re excited to help OriginClear implement its revolutionary pay-per-gallon water recycling program,” said Richard Luftig, Castle Placement Managing Partner (www.linkedin.com/in/richard-luftig-51a94b4). “We intend to make this investment opportunity available to targeted investors on our platform (64,500 institutional investors/lenders and 600,000+ accredited investors), and we look forward to collaborating on a powerful offering for unaccredited investors too.”

“This is an exciting project,” added Luftig. “It provides an opportunity for investors to invest in water equipment with the potential for long-term royalties. This facilitates water as an investable commodity, as growing numbers of businesses invest in on-site water recycling, relieving stresses on overburdened municipal systems.”

Local water recycling is now becoming law in many jurisdictions. As CNBC recently reported, “San Francisco recently passed a law requiring every new building over 100,000 square feet to have a water-recycling system. There are similar requirements in Los Angeles, and programs like it are cropping up in Denver, Austin, Texas, and New York City.”

“Water On Demand can help businesses eliminate or mitigate their dependency on municipal sewage treatment, which can be costly or possibly unavailable,” said Riggs Eckelberry, OriginClear CEO. “This is a growing trend as city water systems fall behind on funding — and populations increasingly migrate away from big urban centers. For wastewater producers, the ability to pay-as-you-go for water recycling is revolutionary. For investors, Water on Demand enables them to participate in the financing of these services at a stage we believe is undervalued.”

About OriginClear Inc.

Once a government monopoly, Clean Water is going private. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their own water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That’s good for business and good for sustainability, and now the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™, is enabling this megatrend. For the first time, Clean Water is becoming an investable asset, open to Main Street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand and Modular Water Systems™ — a leader in onsite, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. Get live weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo.

For more information, visit the company’s website: https://www.originclear.com/

About Castle Placement

Castle Placement is the premier private capital investment bank, with over 600,000 accredited investors and 64,500 institutional, private equity, venture capital and strategic investors, family offices, pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and lenders. Founded in 2009, Castle Placement has experienced investment bankers with significant personal relationships, fully integrated with its robust, data-driven technology platform. Member FINRA/SIPC. CPGOapp.com provides unparalleled and transparent access for issuers and investors.

OriginClear Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect,” “plans” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and s. uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization, and if or when the Company will receive and/or fulfill its obligations under any purchaser orders. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in the Company’s quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable law

