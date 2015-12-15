OutSystems Named Top Vendor in 2022 Software Reviews Data Quadrant Report, Reinforcing Position as the #1 Low-Code Platform

Customers rank OutSystems 8.6 out of 10 and a low-code business process management market leader with 92% likely to recommend the OutSystems high-performance low-code platform

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, today announced it was named a gold medalist and leader in the 2022 Low-Code Business Process Management category Data Quadrant Report by Software Reviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group. OutSystems received the highest composite score of 8.6/10, making it the top ranked vendor based on user reviews and feedback regarding business value, product features, user experience, and vendor experience and capabilities.

Based on extensive user feedback, OutSystems received the highest overall satisfaction scores in the following categories: Likeliness to Recommend, Business Value Created, Vendor Capabilities, Ease of Administration, Ease of Customization, and Availability and Quality of Training. OutSystems also ranked first for key product features, including permissions and governance, and mobile support, which are critical to developing highly scalable, mission-critical enterprise applications.

OutSystems also had a 92% positive Emotional Footprint, which is the aggregated emotional response of ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation.

In addition to the Data Quadrant Report, a recent Software Reviews Buyer Experience report for Low-Code Business Process Management confirmed that based on customer feedback, 98% of customers love using OutSystems, 92% are planning to renew their license, and 90% said OutSystems is critical to their success.

Following are specific customer comments on Software Reviews website:

“ If you’re looking for fast-paced development, then OutSystems is the best product for you! You can build basic to complex applications with this product, and I have tested it out myself from starting to build a simple dashboard and basic application that would keep track of records into building a complex application that has thousands of users daily throughout the entire country.”

“OutSystems promotes and helps you cover the four major tracks of software development, Scalability, Security, Maintainability and Performance. ”

“The product is robust and very capable. We very rarely have to work in anything but OutSystems.”

“At OutSystems, we pride ourselves on the value companies gain from our platform, and our relentless focus on the success and satisfaction of our global customers,” said Robson Grieves, Chief Marketing Officer of OutSystems. “The recognition from Software Reviews shows the power of OutSystems high-performance low-code in enabling every organization to dramatically enhance their performance, and deliver serious applications that create exceptional business value.”

OutSystems is a high-performance low-code platform that enables organizations of all sizes and in nearly every industry to develop and deliver applications that move their businesses forward – from internal BPM and web apps to mobile customer-facing portals that scale to millions of users. OutSystems provides a visual coding experience, AI automation, and integration with hundreds of technologies to empower developers to dramatically cut time and tedium from the development process. Explore what companies are building, how fast, and the performance and results they achieve by visiting additional OutSystems Case Studies.

