Paige Announces Partnership with Sonora Quest Laboratories to Accelerate Precision Diagnostics for Patients Across Arizona

Custom platform tailored to needs of market leader in clinical diagnostics to facilitate better integration, collaboration and workflows for faster diagnosis; better patient and staff experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paige, a global leader in clinical AI applications for pathology, today announced it will partner with Sonora Quest Laboratories, the local market leader in clinical diagnostics in the state of Arizona, to implement a fully digital pathology workflow at its laboratories. The goal of the digital transformation project is to improve existing diagnostic workflows and accelerate precision diagnoses for patients across Arizona.

Under the partnership, Paige will provide Sonora Quest with the complete suite of Paige’s AI-enabled digital pathology solutions, including the FullFocus® viewer, Paige Prostate Detect and Paige Breast. Paige Prostate Detect is the first AI-based pathology product to receive de novo marketing authorization from the FDA, allowing in vitro diagnostic (IVD) use via Paige’s FDA-cleared FullFocus® digital pathology viewer.

“The implementation of Paige products at Sonora Quest further validates our ability to scale and deploy our technology to meet the demands of a high-volume commercial laboratory,” said Andy Moye, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Paige. “AI software like Paige Prostate Detect can serve as a built-in second opinion to promote diagnostic confidence and help reduce diagnostic errors. We believe that our integrated solution can ultimately streamline and improve patient care.”

Using the power of data, AI, cloud-based platforms, and partnerships, Sonora Quest aims to elevate patient care, accelerate precision diagnosis to improve diagnostic and health outcomes, lower the cost of care, and improve the human care experience for patients and staff alike. Through virtualization and better care orchestration, cases can be routed anywhere within the network to be read, scaling access to specialists, optimizing workloads, and decreasing the rate of interpretation errors.

“Our ultimate goal is to accelerate workflows for the lab and help clinicians confirm a diagnosis to get a patient the right course of treatment as quickly as humanly possible,” said David A. Dexter, Sonora Quest President and CEO. “By intelligently integrating data from imaging to pathology and genomics data, as well as patient-reported outcomes, we can help clinicians gain a more holistic understanding of a patient’s health and condition. By also collaborating with our partners in Pathology Specialists of Arizona, we enable highly experienced health care professionals with the ability to share this patient data across enterprises and between sites. Ultimately, this will lead to more precise and personalized care, with treatment tailored to the needs and characteristics of that patient.”

Sonora Quest Laboratories, a joint venture between Banner Health and Quest Diagnostics, is part of the nation’s largest integrated laboratory system with approximately 3,800 employees. Performing more than 97 million diagnostic tests per year, Sonora Quest Laboratories offers a comprehensive test menu that encompasses routine, molecular, prescription drug monitoring, genetic/genomic, women’s health, and pathology testing services for more than 33,000 patients every day throughout Arizona.

“On behalf of the University of Arizona and the Banner University Medical Center of Tucson, we thank the Sonora Quest Leadership and Mr. David Dexter for including us from the beginning of the program. Since the 1990s, we have included digital pathology in medical teaching and research. The future is bright for incorporating statewide telepathology, particularly to bring cutting-edge diagnosis and treatment to remote and underserved populations. We are excited to close the gap in health care disparities,” said Dr. Achyut Bhattacharyya, Professor and Chair of the Department of Pathology, University of Arizona.

Paige is using the power of AI to drive a new era of cancer discovery and treatment. To improve the lives of patients with cancer, Paige has created a cloud-based platform that transforms pathologists’ workflow and increases diagnostic confidence as well as productivity, all on a global scale. Paige is the first company to receive FDA approval for a clinical AI application in digital pathology. The same Paige technology empowers pharmaceutical companies to more effectively evaluate treatment options for patients and design new biomarkers for drug development so that every patient gets precise treatment options. For additional information, please visit: https://www.paige.ai

Sonora Quest Laboratories, a joint venture between Banner Health and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), is part of the nation’s largest integrated laboratory system with approximately 3,800 employees serving more than 33,000 patients every day throughout Arizona. Sonora Quest Laboratories is the market share leader in clinical laboratory testing in Arizona, performing more than 97 million diagnostic tests per year. Sonora Quest Laboratories offers a comprehensive test menu that encompasses routine, molecular, prescription drug monitoring, genetic/genomic, women’s health, and pathology testing services. My Lab ReQuest™ provides consumers direct access to a diverse range of affordable screening tests that can be ordered online at SonoraQuest.com or in any of Sonora Quest’s more than 70 patient service centers across Arizona. Ninety-five percent of all testing is performed at the primary testing facilities located in Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff, Prescott, and Yuma. Sonora Quest Laboratories is accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), which is the gold standard in laboratory accreditation, helping laboratories to maintain the accuracy of test results and ensure accurate patient diagnosis. This accreditation ensures the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients as CAP inspectors examine laboratory operations.

