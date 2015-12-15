Paysend Store to Provide an End-To-End Ecommerce Solution for UK Businesses

LONDON – 18 AUGUST 2022 – Paysend, the UK-based fintech with over 7 million customers, today announces the launch of Paysend Store for UK merchants. The free, no-code solution enables entrepreneurs in the UK to set up an online store and immediately start selling their products with no technology development or third-party IT integration required.

This follows the June launch of Paysend Business, an end-to-end payments solution that gives small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) the tools they need to send and accept payments globally. The addition of Paysend Store builds on Paysend’s portfolio of tools that help entrepreneurs to get their business off the ground, reach new customers and enter the e-commerce market.

Through Paysend Store, SMEs can do everything from create their website and fully customise their online store and product information to engage with their customer base through personalised promotions. Client orders can be seamlessly managed and performance analytics can help users to make informed decisions on how to grow the business. Additionally, through integration with Paysend Business users can access additional tools as well as utilise Paysend’s payment gateways to accept payment methods such as credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Ashley Mallett, Head of Business at Paysend, said: “Previously, the online route to market for many entrepreneurs and SMEs was fragmented, complex and inefficient with business owners having to manage multiple separate elements of their e-commerce offering from website, design, marketing and payments processing as well as integration of those individual elements. Paysend Store removes that inefficiency and provides an easy-to-use one-stop-shop for UK SMEs to create, manage and grow their e-commerce business using a single platform.

“With the added benefit of access to Paysend’s new Business solution, users of Paysend Store can access payments online in over 38 currencies and from over 190 countries globally, as well as next day settlement, multi-currency accounts and payouts to cards. These additional features provide SMEs with the tools to grow, scale globally and be more cost-effective in their operations while allowing them to focus on the most important thing of serving their customer needs and growing their business.”

To learn more and unlock your business growth with Paysend Store, visit: https://paysend.com/en-gb/store.

ABOUT PAYSEND

Paysend is a next generation integrated global payment ecosystem, enabling consumers and businesses to pay and send money online anywhere, anyhow, and in any currency. Paysend is UK-based and has global reach having been created in April 2017 with the clear mission to change how money is moved around the world. Paysend currently supports cross-network operability globally across Mastercard, Visa, China UnionPay and local ACH and payment schemes, providing over 40 payment methods for online SMEs.

Paysend can send money to over 170 countries worldwide and has attracted more than seven million consumers to its platform. As a global end-to-end payment platform, Paysend has its own global network of banks and international and local payment systems and has partnerships with the major international card networks Visa, Mastercard and China Union Pay as a principal member and certified processor.

For further information visit https://paysend.com.

