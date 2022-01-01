PFU America, Inc. Awarded TIPS Contract to Provide Fujitsu Document Scanners to State and Local Municipalities

PFU America, Inc. will offer Fujitsu’s industry-leading fi series and ScanSnap series of document imaging scanners to state, local and education government agencies, including K-12 schools

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PFU America Inc., the leader in innovative scanning solutions, today announced that the company was awarded a contract (contract #220105) from The Interlocal Purchasing System, also known as the TIPS Purchasing Cooperative. TIPS started as a small regional cooperative in Texas in 2002 and has since emerged as a national path to procurement for state, city and county governments, K-12 school districts, and colleges and universities (both public and private), offering discounted government pricing with no membership fees.

As the leading provider of enterprise-quality document imaging scanners, PFU America, Inc. will provide Fujitsu’s fi series and ScanSnap series to state and local municipalities to support and drive their digital transformation, sustainability, and efficiency goals. With the TIPS contract, municipalities and government agencies can now expedite the purchase of document imaging solutions at more competitive, discounted prices in order to rapidly improve the efficiency of their workflows.

“Being awarded a TIPS contract will enable state and local governments and educational facilities to deploy our high quality, industry-leading document imaging scanners in a seamless and timely manner, without the need for an RFP,” said Daisuke Kutsuwada, President & CEO, PFU America, Inc. “The TIPS program also streamlines the sales process so that our partners can utilize government contracts to close deals more quickly while saving costs, and without needing to publicly bid on opportunities with state and local governments.”

The recently released fi-8000 series offers innovative and industry-first features, such as Clear Image Capture technology to ensure exceptional image quality through precise, crisp images, while also removing unwanted document watermarks and artifacts, and industry-leading Optical Character Recognition accuracy rates. The scanners also support integration with most leading document management systems to enable organizations to keep their workflows organized in the cloud.

The ScanSnap series enables governments, schools, and remote workers to reduce paper clutter and fast-track their digital transformation, turning documents and other paper-based information into actionable digital assets that are accessible anywhere, anytime. The newest flagship ScanSnap iX1600 scanner is 33% faster and digitizes, organizes and sends documents to wherever – whenever – with minimal effort, while the incredibly compact ScanSnap iX1300 features an innovative design built to empower users with faster, more convenient, Wi-Fi-enabled scanning in an even smaller operating footprint that enables work in virtually any environment.

For more information on how to purchase Fujitsu scanner products through the TIPS Purchasing Cooperative, please visit https://scanners.us.fujitsu.com/tips-contract or call 888.425.8228.

About PFU America, Inc.

PFU America, Inc., a Fujitsu company, the market leader in document imaging for the world’s #1 best-selling document scanners*, has been bridging the physical and the digital world for our customers for decades. Fast, precise, and dependable, our industry-leading Fujitsu and ScanSnap scanners support a full range of client, server, and cloud-based software solutions. As the global leader in document imaging, we unlock the full power of digital transformation by improving the efficiency of workflows, capturing documents and images in their purest form, and drawing deeper insights through exceptional software and cloud computing. Learn more at https://scanners.us.fujitsu.com.

*Source: Keypoint Intelligence, Document Imaging Scanner Shipment Tracking, Worldwide, Jan. 2021 – Jun.2021, Segment (All)

