Phoenix Energy Technologies’ Carbon Manager™ Offers Visibility and Control of Carbon Emissions in Commercial Buildings

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Phoenix Energy Technologies (“Phoenix Energy”), a leading provider of Enterprise Energy Management (EEM) Software and Solutions, today announced the launch of Carbon Manager™, a cloud-based, Smart Building application that makes it easy for enterprises to measure and report carbon intensity from Scope 2 emissions sources. It also provides actionable measures to mitigate carbon impacts on businesses and the environment.

As concerns around global warming become more pronounced, regulators will soon require companies to disclose climate-related metrics across all scopes of their operations, including commercial buildings. Many stakeholders–consumers, shareholders, communities, governments, and activist groups–are also becoming more insistent that large companies disclose their ESG efforts with easy-to-understand, credible metrics.

Without incurring additional capital costs, Carbon Manager consolidates data from all existing IoT devices used across an enterprise’s building facilities with third-party data sources, like utility and weather data. This allows a company to track and report progress towards meeting its CO2 carbon emissions goals in a single, reportable dashboard.

Carbon Manager is unlike other emissions reporting software in that it captures device-level data from major Scope 2 emissions equipment like HVAC, lighting, and refrigeration to provide an unparalleled view of carbon intensity at each site. By combining device data with timely carbon intensity reports from utility generation sources, Phoenix Energy customers can operate more efficiently and reduce electricity demand at times when energy production is most carbon intensive. Carbon Manager provides access to the valuable insights needed to manage a company’s energy needs and consumption more efficiently and more cost effectively.

“We developed Carbon Manager to meet growing demand from our leading enterprise customers for a cost-effective, powerful software solution that leverages existing assets to achieve corporate sustainability goals,” said Glen Schrank, CEO of Phoenix Energy Technologies. “The key for companies to ultimately achieve energy efficiency and climate goals is having the right data. We provide our customers with detailed, actionable plans that include associated consumption and climate reporting KPIs to reduce costs and the risk of climate-disclosure errors. Carbon Manager is a solution that meets the business objectives of our customers, while supporting their commitment to community, society, and other stakeholders.”

Features of Carbon Manager™ include:

View Scope 2 emissions at-a-glance, sort, and filter at an enterprise level with actionable carbon data alerts presented in one dashboard that slices and dices carbon emission data into multiple views – location, region, time, and top and bottom performers across thousands of locations.

with actionable carbon data alerts presented in one dashboard that slices and dices carbon emission data into multiple views – location, region, time, and top and bottom performers across thousands of locations. Receive access to device level data to quickly identify locations with significant optimization opportunities. Leverage data from existing energy consuming devices like HVAC, lighting, refrigeration, plug load, and EV charging stations for a high-resolution view of CO2 equivalent energy consumption.

to quickly identify locations with significant optimization opportunities. Leverage data from existing energy consuming devices like HVAC, lighting, refrigeration, plug load, and EV charging stations for a high-resolution view of CO2 equivalent energy consumption. Gain the ability to analyze trend reductions in carbon footprint to meet specific targets and timelines . Carbon Manager’s data analytics and artificial intelligence can detect trends and outliers across a large portfolio. Companies can now quickly identify best and worst emitting sites to effectively manage the required investments for equipment repair and maintenance.

to meet specific targets and timelines can detect trends and outliers across a large portfolio. Companies can now quickly identify best and worst emitting sites to effectively manage the required investments for equipment repair and maintenance. Compare your organization’s carbon footprint performance against industry benchmarks. Track your carbon mitigation program against established sustainability goals, as well as project the approximate timeline when your current carbon reduction goal will be met.

Phoenix Energy Technologies has a proven record of helping customers use data to reduce energy, maintenance costs, and operational risk. As an industry leader in Smart Building IoT analytics, Phoenix Energy Technologies partners with customers to continuously create products that save businesses time and money while making buildings more comfortable. Its solutions harness energy data across an organization in a uniquely powerful way that provides control over energy-consuming assets and reduces costs with immediately tangible results.

