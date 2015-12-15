Picsart Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies in America in 2022 by Inc. Magazine

Picsart ranks No.1204 on the Inc. 5000 list for 2022

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform and a top 20 most downloaded app worldwide, today announced its inclusion as no. 1204 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s top private companies. This is Picsart’s second consecutive year on the reputable list, which has become a hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

“Picsart is the go-to platform for today’s creators, and we’re growing rapidly worldwide,” said Hovhannes Avoyan, Founder and CEO of Picsart. “We’re focused on providing access to professional and powerful tools – both on our platform and through APIs. In the midst of this ongoing growth, we value our continued recognition on the list.”

Currently, Picsart ranks as one of the top 20 most downloaded apps worldwide in Q4 and all of 2021, according to SensorTower. It has over one billion app downloads to date, with over one billion edits made on the platform every month.

The company’s place on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list follows its advancements in education, enterprise and AI research. In the last year, Picsart acquired the learning platform Code Republic under its educational division Picsart Academy, and made its leading tools available to businesses through the launch of an API program and Editor SDK. Picsart also established a dedicated Picsart AI Research lab (PAIR), which recently launched an AI-based font generation solution and industry-leading image enhancement tools.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

