Plurilock Listed as Sample Vendor in 2022 Gartner(R) Hype Cycle(TM) for Digital Identity

Research report, titled ‘Hype Cycle for Digital Identity, 2022’ provides key insights on how IAM and security professionals should use the Hype Cycle to understand emerging Digital Identity technology.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 16, 2022) – Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries (“Plurilock” or the “Company”), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has announced that the Company was mentioned as a Sample Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Identity.

Gartner delivers actionable, objective insights to executives and their teams. Gartner has identified PlurilockTM as a Sample Vendor under Passive Behavioral Biometrics in their recent report.

According to Gartner, “Digital identity depends upon authentication that can provide credence in an identity claim (sufficient to bring account takeover risks within an organization’s risk tolerance), ideally without adding unnecessary friction to the user journey. By generating recognition signals from a person’s normal interactions with an endpoint device at login or throughout each session, passive behavioral biometrics can elevate trust without interrupting the user journey, thus enhancing user experience (UX).”

On May 11, 2022, Plurilock announced new functionality for its core behavioral biometrics solution, Plurilock DEFENDTM, that will allow the technology to extend its continuous identity assurance capabilities to Amazon WorkSpaces virtual sessions.

“Our inclusion as a Sample Vendor in this Gartner Hype Cycle report is a validation that Plurilock is providing its customers with superior passive behavioral biometric technology,” said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. “We aim to continue developing new advanced products with an emphasis of zero-trust architecture in order to become a leading global provider of cybersecurity solutions.”

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today’s workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family of companies delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Ian L. Paterson

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

416.800.1566

Roland Sartorius

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Prit Singh

Investor Relations

[email protected]

905.510.7636

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) related to future events or Plurilock’s future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like “will”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “could”, “should”, “may”, “might”, “expect”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “project”, “assume”, “contemplate”, “believe”, “shall”, “scheduled”, and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock’s business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, the success of the Company in obtaining new or extended contracts or orders; the Company’s ability to maintain existing customers or develop new customers; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions of other businesses and/or companies or to realize on the anticipated benefits thereof; and unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company’s forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company’s business are more fully discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

*Gartner, “Hype Cycle for Digital Identity, 2022”, Felix Gaehtgens, July 25, 2022.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133941