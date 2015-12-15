Pop Fusion Artist Eric Waugh Set to Release NFT Collection on New World

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 25, 2022) – Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) (“Graph” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that Guinness world-record holding artist Eric Waugh has decided to release his much anticipated NFT collection on New World.



Eric Waugh beside his upcoming Kitty Littrz NFT collection

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7002/134778_2ba26e0be47d58a5_002full.jpg

Eric Waugh is one of the most recognized and collected fine artists in today’s global art market and has sold well over 45,000 original works in the past 30 years. Waugh is 100% self-taught and was a professional graphic illustrator and product designer before becoming a painter in 1988. Waugh’s artwork has been acquired by thousands of major corporate and private collectors worldwide. Eric also takes his remarkable creative abilities on-stage, painting LIVE to the beat of the music to such notable celebrities such as, The Jacksons, Cheryl Crow, The Fray, Donna Summer, The Pointer Sisters, Boy George, Tony Bennett and many more. Waugh also created the Guinness Book record for “The World’s Largest Painting on Canvas by one artist”. The painting entitled “HERO” took over 5 years to complete and was 41,400 square feet.

Waugh is now looking to expand his art into the digital world through NFTs and New World is able to provide a platform and marketplace where Waugh’s non-algorithmic collection, Kitty Littrz TM can thrive in an augmented reality ecosystem. “I knew if I was going to get into the NFT space, I wanted to put everything I had into it. I wanted to put my hand on every NFT I create. No Algorithms here. I am creating art like an artist should and New World is the perfect platform to showcase my work,” says Waugh.

Each of the 2,022 pieces is made one at a time and each piece includes an animated digital NFT, a 1 of 1 physical print along with a certificate of authenticity. “We’re excited to have Waugh join New World,” adds Michael Vasile, COO of New World. “Having an established artist of his calibre will only bring more mainstream adoption of Web3.”

The NFT component of the artwork will come with a variety of utility features to enhance the inherent value of both purchasing the NFT but also holding onto and staking the NFT thereby increasing ongoing value through passive rewards. Waugh’s Kitty Littrz TM NFT collection is set to be released later this year.

To visit and purchase NFTs on New World Inc.’s new marketplace: newworldinc.io.

About New World Inc.

New World Inc. is a web3 based augmented reality (AR) NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace and app. New World caters to artists, celebrities and the general consumer by providing access to a global NFT platform where users can create and sell digital art. With a number of high profile partners on our roster, including our global ambassador and legendary soccer player Ronaldinho, New World will change the way people interact with their NFTs. With patented geopinning technology and AR focused NFTs, possibilities are endless.

Additional information on New World is available at http://newworldinc.io.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake (“POS”) miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT markets. Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com.

For further information, please contact:

Communications & Investor Relations

Michael Vasile

Email: [email protected]

OR

Paul Haber, Chairman and CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (416) 318 – 6501

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the continued growth of the art-focused NFT market. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the potential inability of New World to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry in general; increased competition in the art-focused NFT market; the potential future unviability of the NFT market in general, and the art-focused NFT market in specific. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134778