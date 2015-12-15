Power-All Network’s Recent Earnout Acquisition of Multiverse Expert- MIGroup Makes it Thailand’s Next Metaverse Unicorn

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 18, 2022) – Power-All network’s mass produced Metaverse “MiGroup” (Multiverse Expert) becomes Thailand next unicorn with the earnout Acquisition

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/133801_c8899ee4749ef97e_001.jpg

First Metaverse Unicorn in Thailand

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8939/133801_c8899ee4749ef97e_001full.jpg.

Power-All Networks Ltd. acquired 10% of MiGroup (Multiverse Expert) as of July 10th 2022, with USD 120 million of cash earn-out potential structured to directly align with Power-All Networks‘ drive in the Pan Metaverse and Metaverse product space in China and Global market.

The move combines the strength of three companies together: Migroup’s (Multiverse Expert) “metaverse” technology and innovation in applications; CTG’s massively producible EDTech Platform has direct access to over 400,000 financial trading instruments and CTG’s expertise in the online financial trading industry; PAN’s global reach, its numerous patents and R&D in Inter-Cloud Computing, Blockchain and its pioneering effort in Pan Metaverse.

Such a combination is intended to achieve a potential worldwide market through a new sensation in user experience and a worldwide De Facto Standard with the most numbers of platforms. All these platforms are affordable to majority of the people in the world for continuous learning and lifetime building of a new economy in the metaverse, financial knowledge and investment skills or of professional careers from being a student to post retirement time.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/133801_c8899ee4749ef97e_002.jpg

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8939/133801_c8899ee4749ef97e_002full.jpg.

https://multiverseexpert.io

Media Contact:

Company name: Multiverse Expert Co., Ltd.
Contact name: Pongwud Praipaisankij
Company address: 8/1, BOROMMARATCHACHONNANI, SALA THAMMA SOP, THAWI WATTHANA, BANGKOK 10170
Website URL: https://multiverseexpert.com/
Phone: +66974457890

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133801

Related Stories

Nuance Pharma receives Clearance to begin Pivotal Clinical Trials with Ensifentrine for COPD in China

Ultimovacs ASA Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides General Business Update

Vistin Pharma ASA: Second quarter and first half 2022 financial results

Kapruvia® approved in Switzerland with additional regulatory decisions expected in H2 2022

Taiwan Excellence Pavilion to showcase 10 leading medical tech innovators at Medical Fair Asia 2022

Fisker Ocean in Demand: Company Considering Production Expansion Beyond 50K Units Per Year as Sport and Ultra Trims Sell Out in U.S.; Strong Enthusiasm Sets Tone for Possible American Manufacturing

You may have missed

Nuance Pharma receives Clearance to begin Pivotal Clinical Trials with Ensifentrine for COPD in China

Ultimovacs ASA Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides General Business Update

Vistin Pharma ASA: Second quarter and first half 2022 financial results

Kapruvia® approved in Switzerland with additional regulatory decisions expected in H2 2022

Taiwan Excellence Pavilion to showcase 10 leading medical tech innovators at Medical Fair Asia 2022

error: Content is protected !!