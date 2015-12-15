Power-All Network’s Recent Earnout Acquisition of Multiverse Expert- MIGroup Makes it Thailand’s Next Metaverse Unicorn

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 18, 2022) – Power-All network’s mass produced Metaverse “MiGroup” (Multiverse Expert) becomes Thailand next unicorn with the earnout Acquisition

First Metaverse Unicorn in Thailand

Power-All Networks Ltd. acquired 10% of MiGroup (Multiverse Expert) as of July 10th 2022, with USD 120 million of cash earn-out potential structured to directly align with Power-All Networks‘ drive in the Pan Metaverse and Metaverse product space in China and Global market.

The move combines the strength of three companies together: Migroup’s (Multiverse Expert) “metaverse” technology and innovation in applications; CTG’s massively producible EDTech Platform has direct access to over 400,000 financial trading instruments and CTG’s expertise in the online financial trading industry; PAN’s global reach, its numerous patents and R&D in Inter-Cloud Computing, Blockchain and its pioneering effort in Pan Metaverse.

Such a combination is intended to achieve a potential worldwide market through a new sensation in user experience and a worldwide De Facto Standard with the most numbers of platforms. All these platforms are affordable to majority of the people in the world for continuous learning and lifetime building of a new economy in the metaverse, financial knowledge and investment skills or of professional careers from being a student to post retirement time.

https://multiverseexpert.io

