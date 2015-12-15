Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will participate in the “Got My Mind Set On You – Advancing Novel Epilepsy Targets” panel at the 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 12:35 p.m. ET.

The panel chat will be available via live webcast through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis’ website for 30 days following the event.

