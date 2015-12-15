Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will participate in the “Got My Mind Set On You – Advancing Novel Epilepsy Targets” panel at the 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 12:35 p.m. ET.

The panel chat will be available via live webcast through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis’ website for 30 days following the event.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to both rare and more prevalent neurological disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio with multiple programs, including product candidates across movement disorders, epilepsy and psychiatric disorders, with three clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Alex Kane
Praxis Precision Medicines
[email protected]raxismedicines.com
617-300-8481

Media Contact:
Ian Stone
Canale Communications
[email protected]
619-849-5388

Related Stories

Sorrento Completes Successfully the SAD Study and Initiates the MAD Phase 1 Study with STI-1558, An Oral M(pro) Inhibitor as a Standalone Treatment and Prevention of COVID-19 without the Ritonavir as Booster

Biora Therapeutics Announces Five Abstracts Accepted at American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting 2022

Seer Launches First-of-its-kind Proteogenomics Workflow to Link Genetic Changes with Protein Variants with Proteograph™ Analysis Suite 2.0

Healthy Extracts to Launch on Fullscript, the Leading Integrative Medicine Platform for 70,000 Healthcare Providers and 5 Million Patients

Albireo to Participate in 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Allogene Therapeutics Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

You may have missed

Sorrento Completes Successfully the SAD Study and Initiates the MAD Phase 1 Study with STI-1558, An Oral M(pro) Inhibitor as a Standalone Treatment and Prevention of COVID-19 without the Ritonavir as Booster

Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at 2022 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Biora Therapeutics Announces Five Abstracts Accepted at American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting 2022

Seer Launches First-of-its-kind Proteogenomics Workflow to Link Genetic Changes with Protein Variants with Proteograph™ Analysis Suite 2.0

Healthy Extracts to Launch on Fullscript, the Leading Integrative Medicine Platform for 70,000 Healthcare Providers and 5 Million Patients

error: Content is protected !!