Pricefx Recognized for Pricing Software Innovation in 5th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Pricefx also received Sales and Marketing Technology Product of the Year Award

MUNICH & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SaaS—Pricefx, the global leader in cloud pricing software, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Best Price Optimization Solution” award in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The award was given by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

Pricefx offers an award-winning cloud-based pricing platform that helps companies maximize margins, increase profits and close better deals. Using a data-driven pricing strategy, Pricefx customers can future-proof their financial planning and market position with insightful and measurable analysis. Pricefx’s industry-leading pricing solutions help businesses analyze, optimize and manage their data to outmaneuver the competition. The company recently recorded the best quarter in its history, with notable new customers such as Aeromexico, Cigars International, J. M. Huber Corp., Southwire Corp. and United Electronics.

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

“Pricing is a top lever for achieving profitable growth, especially with major hurdles affecting the market including a struggling supply chain, shortages, inflationary pressures, labor challenges and more,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Helping clients maneuver through these obstacles, Pricefx customers can future-proof their financial planning and market position with insightful and measurable analysis based on reliable data. We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire Pricefx team on being our choice for ‘Best Price Optimization Solution’ in 2022.”

Pricefx was also named a winner for the third time in the Sales and Marketing Technology Product of the Year Award, from the Business Intelligence Group. It is the only pricing software recognized in the award. The awards program, also known as The Sammys, recognize the technologies and organizations helping to solve the challenges companies have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

“We are honored to be recognized as an industry leader in price optimization and appreciate the judges who recognized our accomplishments,” said Marcin Cichon, Chief Executive Officer for Pricefx. “We are proud of the work we’ve done for our customers, especially during a time of challenging economic conditions. We have set out to help our customers accurately plan the pricing opportunities, discover potential for growth, and hardcode profitability into every decision.”

Follow Pricefx



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/price-f-x-/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/price_fx

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6EtgsU9MKMXu88Y992iAYQ

About Pricefx



Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Based on cloud-native architecture, Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform that provides the industry’s fastest time-to-value and lowest total cost of ownership. Its innovative solution works for B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx’s business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. For enterprises facing pricing challenges, Pricefx is the cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform to dynamically Plan, Price and Profit.

For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

Contacts

Media:

Cathy Summers



Summers PR for Pricefx



[email protected]

+1 (415) 483-0480