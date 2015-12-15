Qbtech Partners With Verdane to Accelerate Growth in ADHD Diagnostics Software Market

STOCKHOLM & HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Qbtech, the software provider of objective ADHD tests QbTest and QbCheck, announces an investment by specialist growth equity investor, Verdane. Qbtech is the market leader in objective measurement of ADHD symptoms, transforming ADHD care for individuals and society at large. Working with specialists in health and education in the US and Europe, Qbtech reduces delay to diagnosis and enables treatment optimization for children and adults with ADHD. Verdane’s investment will support Qbtech to further accelerate growth through new technologies, new customer segments and through significant expansion in existing markets.

With a mission to transform the lives of those living with ADHD, Qbtech wishes to help more patients access high quality care. To do so, Qbtech will empower patients and support new delivery models that make care much more accessible while improving clinical and medical outcomes. Its current products upskill professionals through objective data and training, helping to address the dual challenges of workforce shortages and a dramatic increase in demand for ADHD care post-COVID pandemic. Future products will build on this and place patients at the center of their care.

“Verdane is an experienced investor in healthcare software, and we look forward to partnering with Qbtech at this pivotal moment in their growth journey,” said Henrik Aspén at Verdane. “Qbtech offers a unique technology that is driving the standard for clinical validation and advancing new technologies at pace. Our team has been impressed by their ground-breaking, innovative technologies that improve care, reduce healthcare costs, and provide an amazing experience for patients and their families.”

The Qbtech investment will be made from Verdane’s Idun fund, which is classified as “Article 9” under the European Union’s Finance Disclosure Regulation. Idun makes investments focused on driving impact in three clusters: energy transition; sustainable consumption; and resilient communities. Previous investments include Auntie, a digital provider of workplace wellbeing services; in Spond, a digital enabler of grassroot sports and physical health; and EVA Global, a managed services provider supporting the global shift to electric vehicles. To date, Verdane has invested in over 30 sustainable society businesses.

“We are delighted that Verdane believes in our track record and mission to transform ADHD care. We have always sought to import the best aspects of Health tech into MedTech and Verdane’s expertise within tech and software-enabled businesses will be of significant value to us,” shared Carl Reuterskiold, CEO of Qbtech.

About Qbtech

Founded in 2002, Qbtech is a privately-owned Swedish company that has developed leading solutions and products for improving the identification, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up of patients living with ADHD. Qbtech has operations in 13 countries and has offices in Stockholm, Houston, and London. Qbtech is an award-winning company recognized for their innovation, most recently winning the 2022 HSJ Partnership Award for the ‘Best Mental Health Partnership with the NHS’. www.qbtech.com

About Verdane

Verdane is a specialist growth equity investment firm that partners with tech-enabled and sustainable European businesses to help them reach the next stage of international growth. Verdane can invest as a minority or majority investor, either in single companies or through portfolios of companies, and looks to deploy behind three core themes: the Digital Consumer, Software Everywhere and Sustainable Society. Verdane funds hold over €4 billion in total commitments and have made over 140 investments in fast-growing businesses since 2003. Verdane’s team of over 100 investment professionals and operating experts, based out of Berlin, Copenhagen, Helsinki, London, Oslo and Stockholm, is dedicated to being the preferred growth partner to tech-enabled and sustainable businesses in Europe.

ADHD At A Glance Definition Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition that can cause unusual levels of hyperactivity and impulsive behaviors. (Source: Healthline) Symptoms The three primary symptoms of AHDA – Inattentiveness, Hyperactivity or a combination of both. (Source: CDC) Childhood Prevalence An estimated 6.1 million children in the U.S. (9.4 percent) between ages 2 to 17 are estimated to have ever been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Nearly 75% of children with ADHD undergo some type of treatment for the disorder. (Source: ADDitude) Adult Prevalence There were more than 366 million affected adults in 2020 globally, translating to 6.76%. (Source: National Library of Medicine) Comorbidities Children and adults with ADHD have increased rates of depression, anxiety, substance abuse and other coexisting conditions (60-100% have more than one) (Source: BMC Psychiatry) Children with ADHD have increased accidents and injuries and untreated ADHD adults have more car accidents and injuries than those on treatment (Source: JAMA Psychiatry) Mortality Rate Mortality rates are significantly increased in individuals with ADHD (accidents, injuries, suicide). Those with ADHD 3-5x more at risk for suicide. (Sources: BMC Psychiatry; ScienceDirect) Economic Impact Lifetime economic costs of ADHD are substantial ($266 Billion annually in 2010 compared to $215 Billion for Alzheimer’s Disease in the U.S) (Source: CHADD)

