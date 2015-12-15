Qualtrics EX25 for Healthcare Helps Organizations Deliver Better Employee Experiences Amid Record High Burnout and Turnover

Qualtrics’ powerful new solution makes it easier than ever for healthcare organizations to understand what their caregivers want and respond with empathy, speed and scale

PROVO, Utah & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today launched EX25 for Healthcare, a new methodology that provides hospitals and clinics with key questions to ask their employees so they can understand what matters most to their people and take action on what they hear. During this time when healthcare organizations are dealing with staffing crises, exhaustion and turnover among nurses and physicians, the ability to deliver better employee experiences — with empathy, speed and scale — has never been more critical. By identifying the key drivers of employee experience and understanding how they differ between nurses and physicians, healthcare leaders can take meaningful, timely and empathetic actions on the things that matter most.

EX25 for Healthcare provides a modern framework that enables organizations to keep a pulse on six key outcomes of employee experience: intent to stay; engagement; experience vs. expectations; inclusion; well-being; and burnout. By asking the right questions at key moments, organizations can understand what influences the employee experience, and how those signals vary between nurses and physicians, in order to take informed and targeted actions that create a caring workplace for all.

In a recent panel study of nearly 5,000 nurses and physicians,1 Qualtrics found that growth and development and strategic alignment are two of the top five drivers behind both nurses’ and doctors’ intent to stay with their organization. Yet when asked about growth and development, just about half (49%) of nurses and (56%) of physicians reported being able to meet career goals. Similarly, when asked about strategic alignment, only one in two (48%) nurses and (51%) physicians reported believing in the future of their organization. The research also shows differences between nurses and doctors. Nurses’ intent to stay in their jobs is influenced by the extent to which managers care about their well-being as well as their ability to innovate and manage change. Whereas physicians’ intent to stay is influenced by the organization’s commitment to pay for performance, ethical care delivery and psychological safety. Just 55% of nurses reported that their manager cares about their well-being and only 35% of physicians reported that their organization is committed to pay for performance. With more than half a million U.S. healthcare workers quitting their jobs over the past two years2, and nearly one in three planning to leave within the next year, the imperative to listen and act decisively has never been greater.

By identifying the top dimensions affecting employee experience, EX25 helps healthcare organizations go beyond engagement to amplify empathy by prioritizing the most important focus areas to improve retention. Nurses and physicians want to meet their career goals so managers and leaders should focus on regular performance and development conversations. In order to influence nurses’ intent to stay, encouraging managers to express care and concern for nurses’ well-being would improve their work experience and leaders should also focus on creating a work environment where nurses are encouraged to innovate to improve existing processes and feel supported in adapting to organizational change. For physicians, actions to ensure the organization is committed to pay linked to performance, ethical care delivery and creating a climate of psychological safety would most influence their intent to stay.

“Empathy for patients starts with empathy for physicians, nurses and all other caregivers,” said Qualtrics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adrienne Boissy. “The organizations that act with empathy will maximize retention and attract top talent during this crucial time of fatigue and turnover among healthcare workers. Our EX25 methodology empowers healthcare organizations to understand the key drivers of employee experience across roles and departments, and then act with empathy, speed and scale.”

Community Health Network improves the caregiver experience with Qualtrics

Community Health Network, an Indiana-based integrated healthcare network with eight acute care and specialty hospitals and over 200 additional sites of care, was one of the first adopters of EX25 for Healthcare. The leadership team wanted to quickly deploy a solution that would help them understand the relationship between various aspects of their employees’ experiences and then take targeted, timely actions to improve the caregiver experience for its valued workers.

“Our intention behind adopting EX25 was clear from the beginning: we want our caregivers to have the best experience possible,” said Karly Cope, vice president of talent management at Community Health Network. “The pre-set questions allowed us to move quickly, and we were able to pick the questions most applicable to our organization. It’s an intuitive platform, so we’re able to use fewer resources to measure and analyze and instead focus on the actions that make a difference to our people. Qualtrics has completely changed the way we envision the future. We have so many ideas about how we can use this data to drive improvements.”

About EX25 for Healthcare

EX25 for Healthcare is an industry-leading approach to measuring and optimizing the employee experience in healthcare. With flexibility and in-moment listening, it tracks six employee experience outcome metrics: intent to stay; engagement; experience vs. expectations; inclusion; well-being; and burnout, to help leaders understand the top signals that drive the most impactful experience for nurses and physicians. By developing a systematic approach to listening and acting upon these key performance indicators, healthcare leaders can create a culture of caring and high reliability by:

Leveraging enhanced analytics to quickly identify and act on the top drivers of employee experience to improve quality, safety, experience and retention

Checking in with employees at various points throughout their employment in the channels they prefer

Creatively engaging teams in brainstorming their own experience solutions and prioritizing the ones of greatest impact

Understanding how experiences and drivers vary across key roles, such as nurses and physicians

To learn more about EX25 for Healthcare, see here: https://www.qualtrics.com/ebooks-guides/ex25-for-healthcare/.

To learn more about the recent panel research in healthcare, see here: https://pxjournal.org/journal/vol9/iss2/9/.

About Qualtrics XM for Healthcare

By optimizing the moments that matter most to patients, employees and communities, Qualtrics delivers the most comprehensive platform for empathic, strategic experience management. Qualtrics XM for Healthcare helps hospitals, health providers, retail, payer and life sciences organizations design experiences and products that create joy, build loyalty and earn trust. This includes deep listening to structured and unstructured data from any source, enhanced analytics of emotion and content to discover what matters most and quick actions through a myriad of integrations to create meaningful impact. The AI-powered solutions also help leaders understand the key drivers of patient, staff and member behavior, predict what patients want and automate actions that make it faster, easier and more efficient to personalize experiences at scale.

Qualtrics is a CMS-approved vendor for all required CAHPS programs and is Magnet approved. Qualtrics is the only HITRUST-certified and FEDRAMP-compliant experience management platform on the market, so organizations can confidently collect and analyze data knowing sensitive information is secure. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com/healthcare.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 16,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

