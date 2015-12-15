Rain Therapeutics to Participate in Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics with a lead product candidate, milademetan, an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53, today announced that company management will be participating in Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference on September 7-8, 2022 taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA.

Company management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings, and Avanish Vellanki, CEO, will be participating in a company panel for targeted oncology on Thursday, September 8 at 2:40-3:25 PM ET. The webcast of the panel is linked here.

If you would like to request a meeting with management, please contact your Citi representative.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.
Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

Media Contact
Jordyn Temperato
LifeSci Communications
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
+1.646.597.6989
[email protected]

