Raven360 Closes $8 Million Series B Financing

Funding to fuel adoption of the company’s customer journey acceleration solutions that enable marketers to align content with buying activity

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Raven360, the leader in customer journey acceleration solutions, announced the closing of an $8 million Series B funding round. The round was led by new investors Technology Venture Partners and Allos Ventures, joined by prior investors Nauta Capital and NXT Ventures.

Raven360 accelerates the customer decision-making process for enterprises by helping marketers develop and deploy buyer journey content within Digital Academies, which leads to faster purchasing decisions. Marketing professionals are increasingly faced with software buyers who seek to conduct extensive product research outside the traditional walls of a vendor’s website and that do not conform to the traditional “funnel” approaches to selling. With Raven360-enabled Digital Academies, web visitors become product evaluators from their first interaction by aligning relevant seller content with buyer problems. These Academies provide an optimal path for prospects to learn about, demo, and buy Raven360 clients’ products, gaining growing expertise, confidence, and commitment to spend. As usage expands, the Academies produce a rising share of the client’s leads and deliver predictive insights on prospects’ buying-journey progression and how to best support buyer-led purchases.

“This latest investment in the Raven360 platform, and our strong growth, demonstrate how hungry the market is to leverage Digital Customer Academies to generate qualified leads and win new business,” said Joe Moriarty, co-founder and CEO, Raven360. “We are excited to have the support of experienced investors like Technology Venture Partners and Allos Ventures and are eager to roll out cutting-edge product enhancements while building out our sales force to meet the needs of customers, new and old.”

“With an experienced leadership team and a product suite like nothing else in the marketplace, we are excited to partner with Raven360 and enable their clients to create more qualified sales opportunities in today’s competitive marketplace,” said Don Bossi, General Partner, Technology Venture Partners. “By boosting its sales and marketing operations and advancing its technology roadmap to incorporate cutting-edge machine-learning capabilities, we are confident Raven360 will transform how SaaS and Enterprise companies turn prospects into customers and promoters.”

“Raven360 has identified a critical feature set that is lacking in the modern CMO’s toolkit for creating qualified, top-of-funnel opportunities,” said John McIlwraith, Managing Director, Allos Ventures. “This platform helps marketing teams to build a long-term, company-curated lead-generation asset, and to reduce reliance on increasingly expensive and ineffective external lead-generation.”

Raven360 will use this latest round of funding to expand its sales and marketing resources and make strategic go-to-market investments. Additionally, the company will enhance the platform’s UX/UI, and integrate machine-learning and AI capabilities to further drive deep prospect engagement within the Customer Academy environment.

About Raven360

Raven360 is a Digital Academy platform that provides knowledge-rich learning environments for prospects and customers. Embedded academies are the natural pathway for customers to navigate themselves through the buying funnel, leading to stronger prospect engagement that generates a highly qualified buyer. Fast-growing companies all over the world trust Raven360’s training-led academies to onboard, teach, coach, and inspire customers, partners, and employees

About Technology Venture Partners

Technology Venture Partners is driven to transform unique, high-potential technology companies into successful businesses and market leaders. Our focus on growth-equity investments in the technology sector allows us to use our financial expertise, industry knowledge, and strategic insight to provide guidance to entrepreneurs and company leaders in building successful, market-leading organizations. https://tvp.com/

About Allos Ventures

Allos Ventures invests in seed and early-stage technology companies based in the Midwest and beyond. Investments focus on B2B software companies, augmenting the capital provided by startup investors. In addition to the capital Allos provides, portfolio companies benefit from the extensive operating and business-building experience of the firm’s team, who make themselves available as needed to support each portfolio company’s growth. www.allosventures.com.

