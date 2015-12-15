Real Chemistry Reports Strong 21% Growth During First Half of 2022

Company positioned to accelerate growth with recent acquisitions and investments in data and AI, unique commercial solutions and key talent initiatives

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Real Chemistry today provided an update on its business performance during the first half of 2022. The company achieved first half 2022 global revenue of more than $270 million, growth of over 21% compared to the prior year. Real Chemistry is on track to achieve 20% organic growth for the full year compared to 2021. During the first half of 2022, Real Chemistry made significant investments in its data and artificial intelligence (AI) portfolio, commercial and communications service offerings, employee programs and operational infrastructure.

“Our first half 2022 results are a direct outcome of our bold commitment to address the rapidly evolving digitization of health care and reflect our continued investment in AI and ideas – two essential ingredients needed to improve health care experiences,” said Shankar Narayanan, CEO of Real Chemistry. “Our teams have unmatched health care expertise and are the best in the business. Using our proprietary, industry-leading suite of AI-powered analytics, they can uncover unique insights that drive breakthrough creative and targeted solutions for clients, helping them reach the right patients and providers at the right time with the right message. Our continued growth is based on this powerful combination.”

Continued Investment in Data and AI

In April, Real Chemistry acquired conversationHEALTH, a SaaS platform that utilizes medically-trained natural language processing and contextual AI to create virtual experiences for virtual sales forces, virtual medical affairs, scientific communications, commercial field operations and patient support. ConversationHEALTH supports pharmaceutical brands in 170 installations around the world, transforming the way the pharmaceutical industry engages with physicians, patients and consumers. Bringing conversational intelligence together with Real Chemistry’s complimentary technologies, proprietary data and services enables greater accessibility, improved responsiveness and better outcomes across the health care continuum.

Doubling-Down on People

In July, Real Chemistry received a Great Place to Work™ Certification, citing its people as the most important reason employees enjoy working at the company. To capitalize on this momentum and create the workplace of the future, Real Chemistry has initiated new programs and offerings for employees to thrive in today’s hybrid environment:

Established new mission, vision and value statements to guide the company into the future.

Provided all employees with 24 hours of dedicated time for learning and development opportunities per year and access to LinkedIn Learning’s knowledgebase. Employees have responded, having viewed more than 9,500 learning videos and completed more than 7,000 lessons in the first month of availability.

Launched a new employee recognition program to drive a strong culture of appreciation.

The company appointed the following leaders to further build capability for growth and scale:

Wendy Carhart was appointed chief communications, culture and purpose officer. In this newly created role, Carhart joined the company’s executive leadership team reporting to the CEO. She will lead strategy for the company’s communications, culture and employee engagement activities.

was appointed chief communications, culture and purpose officer. In this newly created role, Carhart joined the company’s executive leadership team reporting to the CEO. She will lead strategy for the company’s communications, culture and employee engagement activities. Nitin Choudhary was appointed executive vice president and general manager of the company’s IPM.ai group. He has nearly 20 years of experience working in health care analytics and has been at the forefront of the merging of claims data and AI to drive improved patient outcomes.

was appointed executive vice president and general manager of the company’s IPM.ai group. He has nearly 20 years of experience working in health care analytics and has been at the forefront of the merging of claims data and AI to drive improved patient outcomes. Andy Johnson was appointed chief information officer, bringing deep experience in information technology specific to the marketing and communications industry. He has a proven track record of leading IT functions at large organizations in the health care communications industry and has been instrumental in scaling, simplifying and further digitizing the way Real Chemistry teams work.

was appointed chief information officer, bringing deep experience in information technology specific to the marketing and communications industry. He has a proven track record of leading IT functions at large organizations in the health care communications industry and has been instrumental in scaling, simplifying and further digitizing the way Real Chemistry teams work. Hari Ramachandran was appointed executive vice president to lead Real Chemistry’s Technology Services and Digital Experience Practice. He has over 25 years of global experience in the life sciences industry in multiple leadership positions across the U.S., U.K., Europe and Asia.

was appointed executive vice president to lead Real Chemistry’s Technology Services and Digital Experience Practice. He has over 25 years of global experience in the life sciences industry in multiple leadership positions across the U.S., U.K., Europe and Asia. Dan Shannon was appointed group chief operating officer to drive transformation across Real Chemistry. He has over 20 years of life sciences technology and operations experience, including client facing leadership roles for teams in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

“People power our solutions, and we are committed to creating a dynamic and great employee experience for everyone at Real Chemistry and making it a place where the best and brightest people in health care can grow and develop their careers,” added Narayanan.

The company’s unwavering commitment to its clients and talented workforce was recognized in the first half of 2022 with the following:

Real Chemistry’s 21GRAMS was selected as No. 3 Healthcare Agency in the World by Cannes Lion.

Evofem’s Phexxi “House Rules” campaign received Silver and Bronze Cannes Lion awards and a gold CLIO Health Award.

Symphony No. 7 received a Bronze CLIO Award, and Real Chemistry received 16 other awards from this health-focused marketing awards program.

Real Chemistry received Healthcare Agency of the Year during PRovoke Media’s SABRE Awards.

About Real Chemistry

Real Chemistry uses AI and ideas to transform what health care is into what it should be. We deliver clear, concise communications, engagement, activation and value across a full range of health care stakeholders – patients, payors, life science companies, providers, caretakers and regulators. Our patient-centric approach pairs owned and partnered real-world data sources and proprietary technologies with analytical insights and modern marketing and communications services to solve today’s biggest engagement and commercialization challenges, including speeding clinical trial awareness and enrollment, expanding product lifecycles and shortening the revenue curve. For more information, please visit www.realchemistry.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media

Lauren Venoy, APR



(904) 874-5814



[email protected]