Real Estate Investors Leverage Capital to Win More Deals with Newly Launched Trelly® Finance

PropTech Leaders Streamline Funding Opportunities for Real Estate Investors with New Financing Division

This addition to the Trelly platform will be an asset to experienced investors seeking financing for multiple projects to expand their portfolio further. Individual investors seeking to grow business faster can expect a smooth and efficient process for gaining access to capital.

“In today’s tight real estate market, Trelly Finance provides multiple financing options to combat limited resources for individual real estate investors to move and scale quickly,” said Josh DeShong, Founder and CEO of Trelly Group. “Trelly provides access to investable deals and the funding to scale business quickly by combining our marketplace with competitive rates and attractive lending terms.”

Trelly has made modifications to its mobile and web applications to streamline user experience for investors to find a property, make an offer, and obtain financing through a digital loan application. Financing options include fix-and-flip, bridge, rental, and construction loan products.

Trelly is a marketplace for real estate investors to find, analyze, fund, buy, and wholesale distressed residential investment properties. Providing a secure platform, and an exponentially-increasing number of investors and expansion into new markets, Trelly is helping investors scale their businesses more efficiently.

