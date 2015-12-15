Record Expansion in Existing Customer Base and New Strategic Partnerships Drive SecZetta Q2 Revenue Growth

FALL RIVER, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SecZetta, the leading provider of third-party identity risk solutions, today shared its business growth highlights for the second quarter of its 2023 fiscal year ending in July 2022. The company experienced continued growth driven by record expansion within its existing customer base, reflecting increased focus by many organizations on the need for automated processes to reduce the complexity, risks, and costs associated with managing their third-party non-employees. The SecZetta solution provides powerful automation of non-employee onboarding, verification, and offboarding while supporting zero trust, risk-based identity access throughout their entire lifecycle.

Organizations often have automated onboarding processes for their workforce through HRIS systems designed to meet different employee needs like managing payroll, benefits, and performance. However, most of these capabilities are not applicable to non-employees and ultimately do not meet the requirements necessary to adequately secure third-party user access to an organization’s data, network, and facilities. Appropriate onboarding for third-party users is critical because it is during this process that important contextual data needed to support zero trust strategies is collected and used to make initial access decisions. HRIS systems lack automation of the lifecycle processes for non-employees, making onboarding incredibly time-consuming, costly, difficult to audit, and most importantly, error-prone — expanding the potential for additional risk associated with third-party, non-employee users.

“Organizations are fully realizing that managing the extended enterprise manually and in an ad hoc fashion reduces operational efficiency and increases risk,” said David Pignolet, founder, and CEO, SecZetta. “Our second quarter results continue to demonstrate the real business value organizations receive by using SecZetta to create a single identity authority that provides the timely contextual data they need to make well-informed decisions about access for third-party identities throughout the lifecycle of the users.”

Q2 Customer Highlights



SecZetta continues to expand its customer base across a variety of industries, gaining new customers in the lifestyle retail, technology, and financial services sectors. Notable Q2 customer wins include the Absa Group – one of Africa’s largest diversified financial services groups with a presence in 15 countries.

Q2 Partnerships and Integration Highlights



SecZetta continued to build out its partner roster in Q2 to support its ambitious global expansion.

New partners include:

Active Cyber – a leading cloud consultancy, specializing in the implementation of Cloud-based Identity & Access Management (IAM) solutions.

CDW – a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Defy Security – a cybersecurity solutions provider with more than 20 years of experience securing financial institutions, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail.

Grabowsky – a leading EMEA provider of cybersecurity solutions and services focused on digital identity.

ideiio – identity and access management specialists that provide a cloud-based SaaS identity access and governance platform to help organizations manage the digital identity lifecycle of their workforce.

Talus Solutions – a provider of world-class cybersecurity services to healthcare and enterprise organizations.

New Integration:

SailPoint – the leading provider of identity security for the modern enterprise. The integration of SecZetta Third-Party Identity Risk and the SailPoint Identity Security Platform, expands SailPoint’s non-employee lifecycle management (NELM) capability enabling enterprises with complex third-party access requirements to easily and cost-effectively adopt an identity governance and administration solution.

The SecZetta Training Academy



SecZetta is pleased to announce the launch of The SecZetta Academy training portal for clients. The SecZetta Academy provides an overview of the SecZetta Suite in topic-driven videos designed to provide a foundational knowledge of the product, the problems we solve, and the basics of configuration. The portal also contains a product documentation library with User & Admin Guides. Visit the portal.

About SecZetta



SecZetta is the leading provider of third-party identity management solutions. Our solutions enable organizations to execute risk-based identity access and lifecycle strategies for diverse non-employee populations. Because the solution suite is purpose-built, it’s uniquely able to manage the complex relationships organizations have with non-employees in a single, easy-to-use application that simultaneously helps facilitate commercial initiatives, support regulatory compliance, and reduce third-party risk. For more information visit, SecZetta.com, schedule a demo, or take a self-guided product tour.

Contacts

Media:

Anita Berryman



508-642-3071



[email protected]