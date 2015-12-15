Reflect Scientific Inc. Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financials

OREM, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

“The supply chain issues plaguing U.S industries have recently affected some of the Reflect products. Although we anticipated much of the shipping delays and parts availability, we were finally hit with some shortages. We have been diligently researching workarounds and replacements. I do not expect this situation to extend past the third quarter.” stated Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific.

The following unaudited table summarizes revenue, cost of goods sold, and operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months

Ended June 30,

2022 Three Months

Ended June

30, 2021 Increase

(Decrease) Revenue $ 555,615 $ 707,133 $ (151,518 ) Cost of Goods Sold 195,821 235,179 (39,358 ) Gross Profit 359,794 471,954 (112,160 ) Operating expenses: Salaries and wages 159,565 146,116 13,449 Research and development expense 18,329 19,456 (1,127 ) General and administrative expense 103,775 135,601 (31,826 ) Total operating expenses 281,669 301,173 (19,656 ) Income (loss) from operations 78,125 170,781 (92,656 ) Net income (loss) $ 78,125 $ 170,781 $ (92,656 )

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Based in Orem, Utah, Reflect Scientific develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific.

