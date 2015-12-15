RLTY Capital Appoints Real Estate Veteran Tamas Hoffmann as Chief Operating Officer

Ryan Serhant-backed RLTY is growing its executive team with the recent hire of Tamas Hoffmann, formerly of Elegran Real Estate.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RLTY Capital, a New York-based real estate tech platform and specialty finance firm backed by Ryan Serhant and SERHANT. Ventures, today announced the appointment of 15-year real estate and finance veteran, Tamas Hoffmann, as Chief Operating Officer. The hire comes on the heels of RLTY’s expansion across all of New York State in response to demand from the Hamptons and the Hudson Valley. The firm is committed to recruiting top talent for its executive team as it continues to meet market demand via expanded financing and product innovation.

RLTY enables real estate agents, brokerages, and developers to secure commissions and funding upfront with a seamless, stress-free application process and no hidden fees. RLTY was created to empower real estate professionals to future-proof their businesses. The firm purchases commissions, it does not supply loans. RLTY has funded millions in commissions for agents, brokerages, and developers since launching in New York City and South Florida in 2021. To date, RLTY has secured commissions of real estate transactions in excess of $100 million in volume with impressive monthly growth since inception.

“Tamas is an incredible leader and we’re proud to have a seasoned Chief Operating Officer join our executive team,” said Briggs Elwell, co-founder of RLTY. “Tamas will spearhead crucial initiatives including the company’s pricing model, risk management, and underwriting processes.”

As an Elegran Executive, Tamas oversaw a team with over $4 billion in real estate transactions. He developed the firm’s strategic business plans,g forecasting models, and streamlined day-to-day financial operations, and was heavily involved in the development of Elegran’s award-winning technology platform. Having secured many rounds of debt financing for Elegran, Tamas comes armed with deeply-rooted relationships with reputable lenders and the most respected real estate names in the industry. Tamas has an international educational background and he continued his studies at Columbia Business School. He is also fluent in multiple languages including Hungarian and French.

“RLTY entered the market in a remarkable way and I’m thrilled to join the firm as we scale to new markets and continue to unlock financing for real estate professionals,” said Tamas Hoffmann, COO at RLTY Capital. “In my new role, I will be fine-tuning our financing infrastructure that benefits the entire real estate community including real estate developers, and commercial and residential agents. With partners like SERHANT. Ventures, we’re poised for continued success throughout all market cycles.”

RLTY Capital was founded by real estate veterans, Briggs Elwell (Co-Founder and CEO) and Daniel Kennedy (Co-Founder and President), who deeply believe in the long-term outlook of real estate as a wealth-building asset class. RLTY is committed to serving real estate professionals who have a proven track record of success and are looking to grow their businesses, hire and boost performance. The added layer of confidentiality is intended to make agents feel comfortable and secure in their decision to use RLTY’s services. RLTY will be offering educational seminars to all real estate brokerages in select counties and will gather a team of local experts to reach the real estate community.

RLTY typically purchases up 80% of a commission/deal but in certain cases may purchase up to 100%. RLTY’s underwriting remains top of mind for real estate professionals across New York state who want to claim their commissions now to reinvest in their businesses and growth, fund lead generation, and cover everyday operating expenses vs. waiting for closings that may very likely have persistent delays.

To learn more, visit: www.RLTYCapital.com.

About RLTY Capital LLC

RLTY Capital is a REtech platform and specialty finance real estate firm for real estate agents, brokerages and developers to acquire pending real estate commissions for residential and commercial properties. RLTY handles sales and rental transactions. The company uses both traditional and proprietary technology-enabled underwriting processes which in turn provide real estate professionals with a seamless application process and maximum confidentiality. RLTY is available in New York State and South Florida. Since launching in 2021, the firm has funded millions in deals for agents, brokerages, and developers. To learn more, visit: www.RLTYCapital.com.

Contacts

Victoria Shannon



August PR



[email protected]

631-525-3394