Rothschild & Co hires Ryan Griswold as Managing Director in North America

Senior hire strengthens Debt Advisory team and further expands Global Advisory business in the Americas

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rothschild & Co announced today that Ryan Griswold has joined its Global Advisory business as a Managing Director in the Debt Advisory team. Mr. Griswold will play a lead role in the continued expansion of the Debt Advisory team in North America and will be an integral part of the firm’s global Debt Advisory business. He will report to Michael Speller, Head of Debt Advisory, North America, and will be based in New York.

“Ryan brings extensive experience in leveraged finance and cross border transactions, with particular expertise in the diversified industrial and consumer retail sectors, and will significantly bolster our Debt Advisory team and its capabilities,” said Jimmy Neissa, Head of Rothschild & Co, North America. “He is a skilled and knowledgeable adviser who will be a valuable resource for our clients and Global Advisory team, and we are excited to welcome him to the firm.”

“Ryan’s hiring meaningfully strengthens and expands our Debt Advisory platform in the U.S. as we continue to grow our diverse, global client roster,” said Michael Speller. “His addition further extends our capacity to deliver outstanding advice and value for companies and financial sponsors, particularly amid the increased complexity in the debt capital markets.”

Mr. Griswold has nearly 15 years of investment banking and leveraged finance experience in New York. He joins from J.P. Morgan Securities, where he was a Managing Director in the Leveraged Finance Group and responsible for coverage of Business Services, Building Products and Retail sectors, including Automotive Retail. In this role, he executed pro rata loans, leveraged loans and high yield bond transactions for leveraged buyouts, spin-offs, mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations, refinancings and debut issuances for both financial sponsors and corporate clients. He holds an MBA from The University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of Business, and is a graduate of The University of Virginia with a B.S. in Systems and Information Engineering.

Mr. Griswold stated, “Rothschild & Co continues to cement its global leadership, presence and reputation, and the growth and talent of its Debt Advisory platform is impressive. I look forward to working with Jimmy, Michael and colleagues across North America and globally to strengthen the franchise, advance the firm’s diverse client base and deliver world-class advice.”

About Rothschild & Co, Global Advisory

Rothschild & Co is a family-controlled and independent group and has been at the centre of the world’s financial markets for over 200 years. With a team of c.3 800 talented financial services specialists on the ground in over 40 countries, Rothschild & Co’s integrated global network of trusted professionals provide in-depth market intelligence and effective long-term solutions for our clients in Global Advisory, Wealth & Asset Management, and Merchant Banking.

Global Advisory, a division of the Rothschild & Co group, designs and executes strategic M&A and financing solutions, providing impartial, expert advice to large and mid-sized corporations, private equity, families and entrepreneurs, and governments.

Through its unrivalled network of 1,000 industry and financing specialists in over 40 countries, Rothschild & Co’s Global Advisory business combines the breadth of its advisory offering with a high volume of transactions to achieve a unique understanding and perspective into markets and participants worldwide.

