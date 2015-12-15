SafelyYou Hosts Inaugural Silicon Valley Senior Living Summit

Event brings together the leading innovators, influencers and executives to design what’s next for the senior living industry and aging community

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On August 29, 2022, SafelyYou, who empowers safer, more person-centered dementia care through its world-leading, real-time AI video technology and 24/7 remote clinical experts, will be hosting its inaugural Silicon Valley Senior Living Summit in Menlo Park. Due to today’s fast-growing aging population – by 2050, there will be 90 million adults age 65 and older living in the U.S. – and to meet this national health care crisis, SafelyYou is bringing some of the world’s best minds together to begin designing a better future for senior living, and address the many associated challenges that impact senior living providers including staffing, resident safety and quality of care.





Featured sessions include:

Influential Investors: Managing Perception, Measuring Value

Innovative Operators: Overcoming Challenges, Analyzing Risk

Powerful Partnerships: Supporting Innovation, Moving the Industry Forward

Technology Disruptors: Creating Change, Achieving Commercial Success

Featured speakers include:

Keynote: Eren Bali, Founder & CEO, Carbon Health

Justin Dickinson, Executive Vice President, Pathway to Living

Alan Fairbanks, Executive Vice President, Bickford Senior Living

Doris-Ellie Sullivan, President, Retirement Unlimited Inc.

John Cochcrane, President & CEO of HumanGood

Talya Nevo-Hacohen, Executive Vice President & CIO, Sabra Health Care REIT

Ray Oborn, Executive Vice President, American Healthcare REIT

Robert Chapin, CEO & Co-CIO, Bridge Investment Group

Greg Furst, Technology M&A Strategy Consultant, Omega Healthcare Investors

Justin Butler, Partner, Eclipse Ventures

Ryan Gembala, Partner, Pathbreaker Ventures

Trae Stephens, Founder & Managing Partner, Founders Fund

Joanne Chen, Partner, Foundation Capital

Carrie Shaw, CEO & Founder, Embodied Labs

Tom Paprocki, Director of Innovation and Technology, Direct Supply

Myra Norton, CEO, Arena Analytics

“Through innovation, we have the opportunity to give a voice to individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive impairments who do not have the ability to speak for themselves,” said George Netscher, founder and CEO of SafelyYou. “By bringing together some of the country’s top thinkers and problem solvers, the Silicon Valley Senior Living Summit is a great place to start on a path to designing a better future for these individuals.”

In addition to the featured sessions and speakers, attendees will get an exclusive tour of the Computer History Museum and X, Google’s innovation hub.

For more information, visit https://safely-you.com/summit/.

About SafelyYou

Originating in 2015 as the doctoral research of CEO George Netscher—and inspired by his own family’s experience with Alzheimer’s disease—SafelyYou was spun out of UC Berkeley’s Artificial Intelligence Research Lab, one of the top five AI research groups in the world. The company’s passionate mission is to empower safer, more person-centered dementia care through world-leading, real-time AI video technology and 24/7 remote clinical experts. SafelyYou is used by skilled nursing and assisted living facilities all across North America—from the largest national organizations to regional and local communities. SafelyYou is one of five most innovative fall technologies referenced in the Senate Falls Report (2019).

SafelyYou gives a voice to those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive impairments. Its AI-video technology, with world-leading accuracy, sees critical care moments in real-time, detecting 99.5% of on-the-ground events, with only one false alert sent to the on-site team per camera every two years. SafelyYou’s remote clinical experts have seen more falls and on-the-ground events than anyone in the world, enabling a level of predictive, person-centered dementia care that was never before possible. SafelyYou is solving a critical problem and making an impact by reducing falls by 40% and fall-related ER visits by 80%. For more information, please visit www.safely-you.com or call 415-579-3630.

Connect with SafelyYou on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/safelyyou/

Follow SafelyYou on Twitter: @SafelyYou

Like SafelyYou on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SafelyYouAI

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:



Kristin Faulder (on behalf of SafelyYou)



(586) 419.4652



[email protected]