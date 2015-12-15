SailPoint Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total ARR of $429.5 million, up 47% year-over-year

Second quarter 2022 subscription revenue of $92.3 million, up 43% year-over-year

Second quarter 2022 total revenue of $134.3 million, up 31% year-over-year

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) (“SailPoint,” the “Company” or “we”), the leader in identity security, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“The SailPoint team executed well to address the consistently strong global demand we continue to see in our business, delivering 47% total ARR growth and 83% SaaS revenue growth in Q2. We believe this demand is largely driven by broad recognition from global enterprises in our identity security platform as core to the security of their business today,” said Mark McClain, SailPoint CEO and Founder.

Financial Highlights for Second Quarter 2022:

ARR: Total ARR at June 30, 2022 was $429.5 million, a 47% increase year-over-year.

Total ARR at June 30, 2022 was $429.5 million, a 47% increase year-over-year. Revenue: Total revenue was $134.3 million, a 31% increase over Q2 2021. Subscription revenue was $92.3 million, a 43% increase over Q2 2021, of which SaaS revenue was $46.4 million, an 83% increase over Q2 2021.

Total revenue was $134.3 million, a 31% increase over Q2 2021. Subscription revenue was $92.3 million, a 43% increase over Q2 2021, of which SaaS revenue was $46.4 million, an 83% increase over Q2 2021. Operating Income (Loss): Loss from operations was $(26.8) million compared to loss from operations of $(17.0) million in Q2 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $(2.8) million compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $0.8 million in Q2 2021.

Loss from operations was $(26.8) million compared to loss from operations of $(17.0) million in Q2 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $(2.8) million compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $0.8 million in Q2 2021. Net Income (Loss): Net loss was $(29.4) million compared to net loss of $(16.7) million in Q2 2021. Net loss per diluted share was $(0.31) compared to net loss per diluted share of $(0.18) in Q2 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was $(2.2) million compared to non-GAAP net income of $0.1 million in Q2 2021. Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share was $(0.02) compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.00 in Q2 2021.

The tables included in this press release present a reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP to non-GAAP weighted average outstanding shares, each for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” In addition, see “Operating Metrics” for more information regarding Total ARR.

Transaction with Thoma Bravo

As announced on April 11, 2022, SailPoint has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo. In light of this transaction, SailPoint will not be hosting an earnings conference call or live webcast to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results and SailPoint will not be providing guidance for the third quarter or full fiscal year 2022.

Operating Metrics

Total annual recurring revenue (“Total ARR”) represents the annualized value of the active portion of SaaS, term-based license, maintenance and support contracts and other subscription services at the end of the reporting period. We calculate Total ARR by dividing the active contract value by the number of days in the active portion of the overall contract term and then multiplying by 365. See Item 2. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 9, 2022 (our “Second Quarter Quarterly Report”), for more information regarding SailPoint’s utilization of the Total ARR metric.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to SailPoint’s financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance investors’ understanding of SailPoint’s past performance and future prospects. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s operating performance, financial position or cash flow that includes or excludes amounts that are included or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. SailPoint’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures described below provide useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations because they facilitate comparisons of SailPoint’s core operating results from period to period. In addition, SailPoint’s management uses non-GAAP income (loss) from operations for budgeting and planning purposes.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for the following factors:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because of varying available valuation methodologies, the use of assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact our non-cash expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that excluding the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as the intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over the useful life, which can be several years after the acquisition.

Amortization of debt issuance costs. The expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs, which relate to SailPoint’s credit agreement (which is undrawn) and the convertible senior notes issued in 2019, is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this component of interest expense provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance from period to period.

Acquisition related costs and impairment of intangible assets. We exclude these expenses because they are unrelated to our current operations and are neither comparable to the prior period nor indicative of future results. See Note 1 “Description of Business and Summary of Significant Accounting Policies” and Note 4 “Business Combinations” in the notes to the consolidated financial statements included in our Second Quarter Quarterly Report for information about our pending transaction with Thoma Bravo and recent acquisitions.

SailPoint’s non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry because they may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. SailPoint urges you to review the reconciliations of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations. SailPoint believes that the use of non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is helpful to our investors to clarify and enhance their understanding of past performance and future prospects. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is calculated as income (loss) from operations on a GAAP basis excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (iii) acquisition related costs and (iv) impairment of intangible assets.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share. SailPoint believes that the use of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share is helpful to our investors to clarify and enhance their understanding of past performance and future prospects. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated as net income (loss) on a GAAP basis (a) excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (iii) amortization of debt issuance costs, (iv) acquisition related costs and (v) impairment of intangible assets, and (b) adjusted for the effect of income taxes associated with such non-GAAP adjustments. SailPoint defines non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the non-GAAP basic and diluted weighted average outstanding common shares.

SailPoint’s presentation of non-GAAP net income (loss) includes the effect of income taxes associated with the non-GAAP adjustments, which is calculated using an estimated effective income tax rate that is commensurate with our non-GAAP pre-tax income (loss). The non-GAAP effective income tax rate is adjusted from the GAAP effective income tax rate to reflect the impact of non-GAAP income (loss) adjustments. Due to the adjustments, the non-GAAP estimated income taxes may differ from GAAP estimated income taxes and actual tax liabilities. Estimated income taxes and tax liabilities reflect currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions, including current operating structure, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions and key tax legislation in jurisdictions where SailPoint currently operates. Non-GAAP estimated income taxes may change for a variety of reasons, including global tax environment, significant changes to geographic earnings mix, acquisitions, or other changes to SailPoint’s strategy or business operations. SailPoint re-evaluates its non-GAAP estimated income taxes at least annually, or more frequently if significant events occur, which may materially impact our non-GAAP income tax calculation.

The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, business outlook, prospects, plans, objectives of management, growth rate and our expectations regarding future revenue, ARR, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “foresees,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook,” “look forward” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct. Our results could be materially different from our expectations because of various risks.

Important factors, some of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic and its aftermath, as well as governmental, business and other actions in response, on the global economy and on our business; our ability to achieve and sustain profitability; our ability to sustain historical growth rates; our ability to attract and retain customers and to deepen our relationships with existing customers; an increased focus in our business from selling licenses to selling subscriptions; breaches in our security, cyber-attacks or other cyber-risks; interruptions with the delivery of our SaaS solutions or third-party cloud-based systems that we use in our operations; our ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors; the length and unpredictable nature of our sales cycle; delayed effects on our operating results from ratably recognizing some of our revenue; fluctuations in our quarterly results; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners; the increasing complexity of our operations; real or perceived errors, failures or disruptions in our platform or solutions; our ability to adapt and respond to rapidly changing technology, industry standards, regulations or customer needs, requirements or preferences; our ability to achieve and maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to comply with our privacy policy or related legal or regulatory requirements; our ability to accurately forecast our estimated annual effective tax rate for financial accounting purposes; our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate companies and assets; our ability to maintain high-quality customer satisfaction; and our ability to maintain and enhance our brand or reputation as an industry leader. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the modern enterprise. Harnessing the power of AI and machine learning, SailPoint automates the management and control of access, delivering only the required access to the right identities and technology resources at the right time. Our sophisticated identity platform seamlessly integrates with existing systems and workflows, providing the singular view into all identities and their access. We meet customers where they are with an intelligent identity solution that matches the scale, velocity and environmental needs of the modern enterprise. SailPoint empowers the most complex enterprises worldwide to build a security foundation grounded in identity security.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,



2022 June 30,



2021 June 30,



2022 June 30,



2021 Revenue Licenses $ 25,743 $ 24,450 $ 41,014 $ 43,685 Subscription (1) 92,289 64,355 177,880 123,597 Services and other 16,251 13,681 30,809 25,966 Total revenue 134,283 102,486 249,703 193,248 Cost of revenue Licenses (2) 1,290 1,355 2,668 2,602 Subscription (2)(3) 22,680 13,716 42,646 25,020 Services and other (3) 15,723 12,519 29,560 24,318 Total cost of revenue 39,693 27,590 74,874 51,940 Gross profit 94,590 74,896 174,829 141,308 Operating expenses Research and development (2)(3) 33,363 23,033 64,409 42,599 General and administrative (3) 13,047 10,461 27,034 21,728 Sales and marketing (2)(3) 74,973 58,408 140,703 109,570 Total operating expenses 121,383 91,902 232,146 173,897 Loss from operations (26,793 ) (17,006 ) (57,317 ) (32,589 ) Other expense, net: Interest income 140 212 164 412 Interest expense (615 ) (632 ) (1,514 ) (1,421 ) Other expense, net (1,128 ) (219 ) (1,788 ) (220 ) Total other expense, net (1,603 ) (639 ) (3,138 ) (1,229 ) Loss before income taxes (28,396 ) (17,645 ) (60,455 ) (33,818 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (975 ) 903 (2,000 ) 1,785 Net loss $ (29,371 ) $ (16,742 ) $ (62,455 ) $ (32,033 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.31 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.35 ) Diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.35 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 94,469 92,464 94,206 92,076 Diluted 94,469 92,464 94,206 92,076

(1) Subscription revenue is further disaggregated as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,



2022 June 30,



2021 June 30,



2022 June 30,



2021 Subscription revenue SaaS $ 46,362 $ 25,369 $ 87,489 $ 47,258 Maintenance and support 43,799 37,304 86,131 72,778 Other subscription services 2,128 1,682 4,260 3,561 Total subscription revenue $ 92,289 $ 64,355 $ 177,880 $ 123,597

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangibles as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,



2022 June 30,



2021 June 30,



2022 June 30,



2021 Cost of revenue – licenses $ 829 $ 1,008 $ 1,658 $ 2,016 Cost of revenue – subscription 1,557 1,557 3,109 2,414 Research and development 169 169 338 337 Sales and marketing 1,627 1,626 3,254 2,846 Total amortization expense $ 4,182 $ 4,360 $ 8,359 $ 7,613

(3) Includes stock-based compensation expense and the related employer payroll tax expense as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,



2022 June 30,



2021 June 30,



2022 June 30,



2021 Cost of revenue – subscription $ 1,480 $ 893 $ 2,797 $ 1,639 Cost of revenue – services and other 1,420 953 2,606 1,835 Research and development 4,921 3,310 9,564 5,764 General and administrative 2,987 2,579 5,652 4,882 Sales and marketing 7,847 5,439 14,475 10,195 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 18,655 $ 13,174 $ 35,094 $ 24,315

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) As of June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 402,447 $ 435,445 Restricted cash 6,690 6,719 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $334 and $564 144,185 147,156 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 29,460 25,966 Contract assets, current 34,035 31,640 Prepayments and other current assets 20,782 17,806 Income taxes receivable 504 506 Total current assets 638,103 665,238 Deferred tax asset – non-current 4,048 4,047 Property and equipment, net 17,280 17,151 Right-of-use assets, net 23,885 23,806 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 72,689 68,725 Contract assets, non-current, net of allowances of $2,376 and $2,386 14,825 16,991 Other non-current assets 1,307 983 Goodwill 289,430 289,430 Intangible assets, net 65,110 73,469 Total assets $ 1,126,677 $ 1,159,840 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 11,192 6,097 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 60,830 89,972 Income taxes payable 799 1,413 Convertible senior notes, net 386,028 385,172 Deferred revenue 226,667 218,937 Total current liabilities 685,516 701,591 Long-term operating lease liabilities 28,259 28,817 Deferred revenue – non-current 30,533 25,193 Other non-current liabilities 34 — Total liabilities 744,342 755,601 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value 9 9 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value — — Additional paid in capital 522,461 481,910 Accumulated deficit (140,135 ) (77,680 ) Total stockholders’ equity 382,335 404,239 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,126,677 $ 1,159,840

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (62,455 ) $ (32,033 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 11,391 10,733 Amortization of debt issuance costs 856 1,100 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 14,366 9,002 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 14 25 Provision for credit losses 104 268 Stock-based compensation expense 33,901 22,945 Operating leases, net (709 ) (279 ) Deferred taxes (1 ) — Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and



liabilities assumed in business acquisitions: Accounts receivable 2,857 2,223 Deferred contract acquisition costs (21,824 ) (16,598 ) Contract assets (219 ) (7,443 ) Prepayments and other current assets (2,659 ) (1,261 ) Other non-current assets (324 ) 1,095 Accounts payable 5,095 1,934 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (29,036 ) (15,415 ) Income taxes (612 ) (3,577 ) Deferred revenue 13,070 2,675 Net cash used in operating activities (36,185 ) (24,606 ) Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (3,501 ) (1,991 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 9 12 Purchase of intangibles — (40 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (70,960 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,492 ) (72,979 ) Financing activities Payments for partial conversion of convertible senior notes — (10,160 ) Taxes associated with net issuances of shares upon vesting of restricted stock units (1,571 ) (3,062 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan contributions 5,435 5,234 Exercise of stock options 2,786 2,967 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 6,650 (5,021 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (33,027 ) (102,606 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 442,164 516,644 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 409,137 $ 414,038

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,



2022 June 30,



2021 June 30,



2022 June 30,



2021 Loss from operations on a GAAP basis $ (26,793 ) $ (17,006 ) $ (57,317 ) $ (32,589 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (1) 18,655 13,174 35,094 24,315 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,182 4,360 8,359 7,613 Acquisition related costs (2) 1,163 288 1,763 2,151 Impairment of intangible assets — — — — Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (2,793 ) $ 816 $ (12,101 ) $ 1,490

(1) Stock-based compensation expense includes employer related payroll tax expense. (2) Acquisition related costs are transaction costs, which include legal, accounting and consulting professional service fees. The 2022 costs pertain to the pending recently announced go-private transaction with Thoma Bravo. The 2021 costs pertain to the prior year acquisitions of Intello Inc. (“Intello”) and ERP Maestro, Inc. (“ERP Maestro”).

