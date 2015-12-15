SchoolsFirst FCU Promotes Leaders, Rounding Out New Positions

Supporting their commitment to Members, teammembers and the service experience

TUSTIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union announced the promotions of William De Leon to senior vice president of branch operations, Amy Hsu to senior vice president of payments, security and fraud, and Dan Rearick to senior vice president of wealth management.





Earlier this year, SchoolsFirst FCU announced changes to the Credit Union’s executive leadership structure, with the recent promotions and new leadership positions added to support its priority of delivering World-Class Personal Service to their Members, California school employees and their families.

“These dedicated leaders have the knowledge and experience to help us enhance how we serve our Members in the critical areas of branch services, money movement and retirement planning,” said Bill Cheney, chief executive officer. “William, Amy and Dan have been essential to the Credit Union’s growth and success, and we look forward to their ongoing contributions to our mission of delivering World-Class Personal Service and financial security.”

William De Leon, in his new role as senior vice president of branch operations, will be responsible for leading branch service innovation, ensuring satisfaction and engagement for the million Members who visit our more than 70 branch locations throughout California. De Leon has been with the Credit Union since 2003. He earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration and management from the University of Phoenix and an MBA with an emphasis in organizational leadership from Brandman University. He is also a graduate of Western CUNA Management School and a Registered Corporate Coach with the Worldwide Association of Business Coaches (WABC).

Amy Hsu, in her new role as senior vice president of payments, security and fraud, will lead the delivery and innovation of all digital money movement and security, including bill pay, Zelle, and credit and debit card services. This includes leadership over the payments, security and fraud departments. Hsu has been with the Credit Union since 2014, holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Cornell University and has completed MBA coursework at UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Dan Rearick, in his new role as senior vice president of wealth management, will be responsible for strategic leadership and oversight of the Member retirement planning, retirement plan administration, trust and investment services, IRA services, and insurances services departments. He will also oversee the Credit Union service organizations: SchoolsFirst Insurance Services, LLC and SchoolsFirst Plan Administration LLC. Rearick has been with the Credit Union since 2004. He has a Bachelor of Arts in finance and economics from Northern Arizona University. Rearick is also a Western CUNA Management School graduate and holds several Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) licenses as well as a California Life & Disability Insurance license.

For more information about SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

About Schools First Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst FCU is the fifth largest credit union in the country. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to providing World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.2 million Members with a full range of financial products and services — from savings and loans to investment, retirement and insurance products. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other’s lives. In 2021, the Credit Union reported nearly $29 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

Contacts

Ann Bouchard

[email protected]

Cell: (916) 521-7440