ScottHall.co Launches Guide on Best Google Business Profile Practices for 2022

https://scotthall.co/google-business-profile-best-practices

The announcement provides a way for business owners to implement a cost-effective strategy that can improve their digital visibility.

According to Scott Hall, a Google Business Profile listing gives local business owners a way to manage and optimize their business profile on Google and helps potential customers find their products and services in the local area.

The new report explains that a Google Business Profile does more than tell customers that a business is nearby: it gives them a map showing the exact location of the local business and also gives the business better visibility in online searches. A complete and optimized listing can show up in the first three results of a Google search, and customers can see the business’ hours of operation, product images, its phone number, and its location.

According to the resource, a business can stand out from the competition by taking advantage of the opportunity to add short posts that function as mini-ads about new products or holiday messages.

In addition to telling customers about local businesses, the Google Business Profile also provides information about the business’ potential customers to business owners, including the number of views, clicks, shares, and comments received.

To make sure that a business listing is displayed in the first three search results, ScottHall.co explains that no information slot should be left blank when creating the Google Business Profile. Further, that information should be exactly the same in all online places so as not to confuse Google and possibly lower the overall rank.

At the same time, the website of the business should be mobile-friendly, have useful and interesting information, easy navigation, appropriate keywords, and links from other sites.

With over 20 years in search and 10 in enterprise software, author Scott Hall has served Fortune 500 companies, and helps small businesses drive digital growth.

Interested parties can find more information at https://scotthall.co/google-business-profile-best-practices

