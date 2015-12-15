Following early August recent fluctuations in local ranking, ScottHall.co has released a new guide with up-to-date information on effective local SEO practices.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 18, 2022) – ScottHall.co has announced a new guide for local businesses and entrepreneurs interested in improving their local SEO performance. “Local SEO Best Practices That Get Results” features a 16-part breakdown of the most important factors affecting local Google results and offers practical tips for entrepreneurs and SEO professionals.

More details can be found at https://scotthall.co/local-seo-best-practices-that-get-results



ScottHall.co Reveals Most Effective August 2022 Local SEO Practices In New Guide

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/134211_d0e88fd774915bf7_001full.jpg

In early August, the SEO community has noticed massive fluctuations in ranking, which may indicate another update following Google’s July 2022 product review optimization changes. To help local businesses and SEO experts stay on top of the latest Google requirements, ScottHall.co has released a comprehensive guide covering both on-page and off-page practices for optimal ranking.

The new guide emphasizes the importance of solid on-page SEO to ensure that the website is ready for optimal local ranking.

“Local SEO all starts with your website,” explains the author of the report. “It serves as the foundation for everything else you will do, so it should be as good as possible. Having a great website involves more than just telling customers about your company and posting some content.”

As part of its on-page optimization resources, ScottHall.co has also included keyword selection and implementation tips, a short tutorial on optimizing meta descriptions and title tags, and a brief section on incorporating a sitemap.

The new local SEO guide also addresses review management, Google business profile listing, and other off-page factors – an essential aspect considering Google’s increased focus on community relevance.

“Google and other search engines will look at the number of reviews you have and rank your website and listing higher than those with fewer reviews,” explains the author. “Internet users also consider reviews just as good as a personal recommendation. So, by having a number of positive reviews, potential customers are more likely to trust your business.”

With the latest announcement, ScottHall.co continues to expand its range of high-quality SEO and digital marketing resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Company founder Scott Hall has over two decades of experience in search engine optimization and over a decade in enterprise software.

Interested parties can find more information at https://scotthall.co/local-seo-best-practices-that-get-results

Contact Info:

Name: Scott Hall

Email: Send Email

Organization: ScottHall.co

Address: 60 West 23rd St. Suite 638, New York, NY 10010, United States

Website: https://scotthall.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134211