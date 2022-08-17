ScreenPro Passes All Proposed Resolutions During the Annual General and Special Meeting

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 18, 2022) – ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) (“ScreenPro” or the “Company”) announces the voting results from the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting“) which was held on August 17, 2022.

At the meeting, 27.32% of the issued and outstanding shares were represented. Details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the Management Information Circular (the “Circular“) dated July 11, 2022. The Circular is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

All resolutions submitted for shareholder approval were approved, including:

Electing six (6) directors of the Company.

The re-appointment of SHIM & Associates LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditor of the Company.

Approving the Company’s new Stock Option Plan.

A special resolution authorizing a change of name of the Company to “Concierge Medical Services Inc.” or such other name as the board of directors of the Company may choose.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a medical technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro’s unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro’s subsidiary, Concierge Medical, is a group of board-certified physicians who provide private, discreet, and personalized healthcare to Canadians. ScreenPro prides itself in having its own medical doctors and nursing professionals with on the ground support staff and transportation, with access to high quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.screenprosecurity.com

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

