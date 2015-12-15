Seer Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Company launches novel proteogenomics workflow with the Proteograph™ Analysis Suite 2.0, further demonstrates the power of its technology with new customer data, and advances key partnerships

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We are building on a strong start to the year and I am pleased with the positive trajectory of our business as we continued to execute against our core strategies. We are making progress across all areas of our business as we continue to ramp our commercial efforts and expand the installed base of the Proteograph™ Product Suite,” said Omid Farokhzad, Chief Executive Officer and Chair. “It is inspiring to support our customers as they generate data that is enabling novel biological insight. We are excited about our opportunity, focused on our goals, and engaged with our customers to enable their success.”

Recent Highlights

  • Revenue of $3.6 million for the second quarter 2022.
  • Launched the Proteograph Analysis Suite 2.0, a first-of-its-kind integrated tool for scalable proteogenomic analysis at the peptide level, and an integral component of the Proteograph Product Suite.
  • Further exemplified power of technology through 28 posters across nine scientific conferences and industry events in the second quarter, including four customer posters and nine Seer presentations at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) conference in early June.
  • Demonstrated progress with Centers of Excellence up and running in multiple regions as well as progress operationalizing the Proteogenomics Consortium in partnership with Discovery Life Sciences and Sciex.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to increased sales of the Proteograph Product Suite and its related products. Product-related revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $3.5 million, including $1.1 million of related party revenue, and consisted of sales of SP100 instruments and consumable kits.

Gross profit, inclusive of grant and other revenue, was $1.6 million and gross margin was 44% for the second quarter of 2022.

Operating expenses were $25.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, including $8.4 million of stock-based compensation, as compared to $17.4 million, including $6.4 million of stock-based compensation, for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in expenses was driven by increased employee compensation and other related expenses, including stock-based compensation, and increased expenses related to the expansion of the company’s facilities and other costs related to being a publicly traded company.

Net loss was $22.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $16.6 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were approximately $456.1 million as of June 30, 2022.

2022 Guidance

Seer continues to expect full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $14.0 million to $16.0 million.

Webcast Information

Seer will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 1:30 pm Pacific Time / 4:30 pm Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investor.seer.bio. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Seer

Seer™ is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are also intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s outlook for fiscal year 2022. These and other risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, to be filed with the SEC, and other documents the Company subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:
Carrie Mendivil
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Karen Possemato
[email protected]

Seer, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Revenue:              
Product $ 2,406     $ 837     $ 4,555     $ 837  
Service   57             137        
Related party   1,108       380       2,178       380  
Grant and other   50       117       64       179  
Total revenue   3,621       1,334       6,934       1,396  
Cost of revenue:              
Product   1,643       504       3,303       504  
Service   15             29        
Related party   354       82       748       82  
Total cost of revenue   2,012       586       4,080       586  
Gross profit   1,609       748       2,854       810  
Operating expenses:              
Research and development   10,871       6,935       21,607       13,162  
Selling, general and administrative   14,172       10,484       28,466       20,816  
Total operating expenses   25,043       17,419       50,073       33,978  
Loss from operations   (23,434 )     (16,671 )     (47,219 )     (33,168 )
Other income (expense):              
Interest income   676       55       819       123  
Other expense   (57 )           (61 )      
Total other income   619       55       758       123  
Net loss $ (22,815 )   $ (16,616 )   $ (46,461 )   $ (33,045 )
Other comprehensive loss:              
Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities   (886 )     (62 )     (2,577 )     (88 )
Comprehensive loss $ (23,701 )   $ (16,678 )   $ (49,038 )   $ (33,133 )
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.37 )   $ (0.27 )   $ (0.75 )   $ (0.55 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted   62,376,571       60,841,657       62,191,068       60,367,433  


Seer, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  June 30,   December 31,
    2022       2021  
  (unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,023     $ 232,813  
Short-term investments   372,167       167,261  
Accounts receivable, net   3,341       2,495  
Related party receivables   843       1,283  
Other receivables   998       366  
Inventory   6,838       4,145  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,547       3,336  
Total current assets   466,757       411,699  
Long-term investments   4,915       93,186  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   27,958       20,142  
Property and equipment, net   15,350       13,087  
Restricted cash   524       524  
Other assets   796       501  
Total assets $ 516,300     $ 539,139  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 4,141     $ 3,789  
Accrued expenses   9,142       8,394  
Deferred revenue   429       376  
Operating lease liabilities, current   1,115       864  
Other current liabilities   197        
Total current liabilities   15,024       13,423  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   28,910       22,459  
Other noncurrent liabilities   323       341  
Total liabilities   44,257       36,223  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; zero shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021          
Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value; 94,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 58,565,210 and 57,493,005 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively   1       1  
Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value; 6,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 4,044,969 and 4,522,478 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively          
Additional paid-in capital   648,146       629,981  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (3,113 )     (536 )
Accumulated deficit   (172,991 )     (126,530 )
Total stockholders’ equity   472,043       502,916  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 516,300     $ 539,139  

 

