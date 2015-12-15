Seer Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Company launches novel proteogenomics workflow with the Proteograph™ Analysis Suite 2.0, further demonstrates the power of its technology with new customer data, and advances key partnerships

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We are building on a strong start to the year and I am pleased with the positive trajectory of our business as we continued to execute against our core strategies. We are making progress across all areas of our business as we continue to ramp our commercial efforts and expand the installed base of the Proteograph™ Product Suite,” said Omid Farokhzad, Chief Executive Officer and Chair. “It is inspiring to support our customers as they generate data that is enabling novel biological insight. We are excited about our opportunity, focused on our goals, and engaged with our customers to enable their success.”

Recent Highlights

Revenue of $3.6 million for the second quarter 2022.

Launched the Proteograph Analysis Suite 2.0, a first-of-its-kind integrated tool for scalable proteogenomic analysis at the peptide level, and an integral component of the Proteograph Product Suite.

Further exemplified power of technology through 28 posters across nine scientific conferences and industry events in the second quarter, including four customer posters and nine Seer presentations at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) conference in early June.

Demonstrated progress with Centers of Excellence up and running in multiple regions as well as progress operationalizing the Proteogenomics Consortium in partnership with Discovery Life Sciences and Sciex.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to increased sales of the Proteograph Product Suite and its related products. Product-related revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $3.5 million, including $1.1 million of related party revenue, and consisted of sales of SP100 instruments and consumable kits.

Gross profit, inclusive of grant and other revenue, was $1.6 million and gross margin was 44% for the second quarter of 2022.

Operating expenses were $25.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, including $8.4 million of stock-based compensation, as compared to $17.4 million, including $6.4 million of stock-based compensation, for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in expenses was driven by increased employee compensation and other related expenses, including stock-based compensation, and increased expenses related to the expansion of the company’s facilities and other costs related to being a publicly traded company.

Net loss was $22.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $16.6 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were approximately $456.1 million as of June 30, 2022.

2022 Guidance

Seer continues to expect full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $14.0 million to $16.0 million.

Webcast Information

Seer will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 1:30 pm Pacific Time / 4:30 pm Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investor.seer.bio. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Seer

Seer™ is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are also intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s outlook for fiscal year 2022. These and other risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, to be filed with the SEC, and other documents the Company subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Seer, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Product $ 2,406 $ 837 $ 4,555 $ 837 Service 57 — 137 — Related party 1,108 380 2,178 380 Grant and other 50 117 64 179 Total revenue 3,621 1,334 6,934 1,396 Cost of revenue: Product 1,643 504 3,303 504 Service 15 — 29 — Related party 354 82 748 82 Total cost of revenue 2,012 586 4,080 586 Gross profit 1,609 748 2,854 810 Operating expenses: Research and development 10,871 6,935 21,607 13,162 Selling, general and administrative 14,172 10,484 28,466 20,816 Total operating expenses 25,043 17,419 50,073 33,978 Loss from operations (23,434 ) (16,671 ) (47,219 ) (33,168 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 676 55 819 123 Other expense (57 ) — (61 ) — Total other income 619 55 758 123 Net loss $ (22,815 ) $ (16,616 ) $ (46,461 ) $ (33,045 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities (886 ) (62 ) (2,577 ) (88 ) Comprehensive loss $ (23,701 ) $ (16,678 ) $ (49,038 ) $ (33,133 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (0.55 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 62,376,571 60,841,657 62,191,068 60,367,433



Seer, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)