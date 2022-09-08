SentinelOne Announces Date of Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced that it will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for its fiscal second quarter 2023 ended July 31, 2022, after market close on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. SentinelOne will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.

Additionally, SentinelOne is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

Citi’s Global Technology Conference



Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022



Presentation Time: 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET)

Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference



Date: Monday, September 12, 2022



Presentation Time: 3:45 p.m. PT (6:45 p.m. ET)

The live webcast for each event can be accessed on SentinelOne’s Investor Relations website at investors.sentinelone.com, along with the related earnings release materials. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link shortly following the event.

Disclosure Information

SentinelOne uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website (investors.sentinelone.com) as a means of disclosing material information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor SentinelOne’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, blog (sentinelone.com/blog), SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. For more information, visit www.sentinelone.com.

