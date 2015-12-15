ShipCalm Names New CEO to Lead Next Stage of Company Growth

Expansion to Meet Increased Global Demand for E-Commerce

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the direct-to-consumer craze continues to explode, digitally native brands need comprehensive logistics solutions to keep up with the demand. In an effort to provide this industry with the tools it needs to succeed, ShipCalm, an e-Commerce fulfillment and third-party logistics provider, has announced major expansion and growth plans.

Leading the effort is the startup’s new CEO, Greg Moser. Moser, formerly ShipCalm’s President and CTO, leverages more than 15 years of e-Commerce, marketing and software development experience. As a serial entrepreneur and investor, Moser has also facilitated two successful company exits, including SlatWall Commerce.

“Greg has an intimate and deep understanding of the technology that drives ShipCalm’s business and the industry. We look forward to seeing his leadership and experience continue to catapult ShipCalm forward as the company scales and competes in new markets,” said former ShipCalm CEO and current Board Member Ted Fogliani.

Part of ShipCalm’s growth strategy under Moser’s leadership includes:

Expanding operations in key markets.

Enhancing the capabilities of ShipCalm’s AI-powered business and supply chain analytics system to provide more actionable business intelligence to customers.

Acquiring and integrating key technologies such as augmented reality to allow digitally native brands to effortlessly facilitate warehouse communications.

“ShipCalm is focused on expanding our software platform to facilitate automated decision-making for digitally native brands,” Moser said. “In addition, we have plans to acquire select technology companies that will further assist in our mission of making our customers more successful.”

Digitally native brands have a universal pain-point of running their omni-channel operations, including data integrations, business intelligence, inventory planning, warehousing, fulfillment, customer service, financing, and accounting for their inventory. ShipCalm solves these operational problems via its SaaS AI platform, SmartWarehouses™, and professional services.

ShipCalm’s growth strategy will enable the company to expand into new territories and reach more targeted consumers, further elevating the industry. In fact, the e-Commerce market is expected to increase from $3.3 trillion in 2022 to $5.4 trillion in 2026, with growth being attributed in part to enhanced logistics support and infrastructure.

“As the barriers for new companies continue to decrease due to global manufacturing, minimal inventory, technologies like 3D printing and print-on-demand, and the low overhead nature of e-Commerce, more brands are being created much more quickly and fragmenting every industry, from food and beverage to apparel,” Moser said. “However, their ability to scale sales often outpaces their ability to scale their operations. That’s where ShipCalm comes in. This is the future of our consumer economy and we’re right at the epicenter.”

About ShipCalm

ShipCalm is an e-Commerce fulfillment and third-party logistics provider headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif. Founded in 2017, ShipCalm provides a number of logistics services aimed at helping online businesses solve their shipping problems. ShipCalm provides solutions for e-Commerce business owners with Amazon FBA prep, reverse logistics, kitting, packing and assembly, as well as e-Commerce shipping and warehousing. As the world-leading 3PO, we provide complete operational solutions to digitally native brands. Our third-party operations platform streamlines traditional operations with data and powerful AI. More information at https://www.shipcalm.com/.

