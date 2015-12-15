Simplify WordPress Maintenance and Support with These Tips

Maintaining a website can be a daunting task. There are updates to be made, plugins to be installed and configured, and themes to be maintained. And that’s just the beginning! If you’re not careful, you can quickly find yourself overwhelmed with all the tasks that need to be completed to keep your website running smoothly. This article will explain how WordPress maintenance and support can be simplified to keep your website up and running. We will also provide some tips for making the process easier for you!

Why is WordPress maintenance important?

WordPress is a content management system (CMS) that powers millions of websites around the world. As such, it is constantly being updated with new features and security fixes. In order to ensure that your website is running the latest version of WordPress, it is important to keep your installation up-to-date. Additionally, all of the plugins and themes you have installed on your website must also be kept up to date. Outdated plugins and themes can introduce security vulnerabilities that could be exploited by hackers.

How often should WordPress be updated?

Ideally, you should update WordPress as soon as a new version is available. However, it is important to note that not all WordPress updates are created equal. Some updates are security fixes that address vulnerabilities that have been discovered in the software. These types of updates should be installed immediately, as they often patch holes that could be exploited by hackers. Other updates may introduce new features or change how WordPress works. These types of updates can usually wait a few days or weeks before being installed, as they don’t pose an immediate security risk.

What about WordPress plugins and themes?

As we mentioned before, keeping all of the plugins and themes you have installed on your website up to date is important. However, you should be careful when updating these items, as some updates can break your website if they are not compatible with the current version of WordPress. If you are unsure whether or not an update is safe to install, you can check the WordPress support forums for guidance.

Updating WordPress Manually

The easiest way to update WordPress is to use the built-in updater tool. This tool will handle downloading and installing the latest version of WordPress for you. To use the updater tool, simply log into your WordPress admin panel and navigate to the Updates screen. If a new version of WordPress is available, you will see a notification at the top of the screen. Clicking on the Update Now button will start the update process.

Automatic Background Updates

If you don’t want to have to remember to manually update WordPress, you can enable automatic background updates. With this feature enabled, WordPress will automatically install new versions of the software as they become available. Automatic updates are disabled by default, but you can easily enable them by adding a few lines of code to your wp-config.php file.

How to simplify your WordPress maintenance and support tasks

One way to simplify your WordPress maintenance is to use a plugin or service that will handle updates for you. Many plugins available can automate the update process, freeing up your time to focus on other tasks. Additionally, WordPress Maintenance services will manage your WordPress website for you, including updates, security, and backups. Set up a maintenance schedule. For example, you could set aside some time each week to check for updates and install them if necessary. You could also create a monthly or quarterly task list of things that need to be done, such as backing up your website, running security scans, and so on.

By following the tips above, you can make your WordPress maintenance and support tasks much simpler and less time-consuming. This will allow you to focus on other aspects of running your website, such as creating content or working on marketing.