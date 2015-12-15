SirionLabs Announces SirionOne on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Customers can now access SirionOne CLM features and workflows from their Salesforce interface to streamline contracting processes

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CLM—SirionLabs today announced it has launched its AI-driven SirionOne software on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers with increased efficiencies in contract creation, negotiation and post-signature contract performance management. Out-of-the-box, SirionOne can now be synchronized with Salesforce for an enhanced lead-to-contract experience that helps sales professionals author stronger contracts and accelerate approvals.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, SirionOne is currently on the Salesforce AppExchange here.

As a leader in the CLM space, SirionLabs enables businesses to harness the power of AI to digitally transform the entire lifecycle of their contracts and automate their workflows for better business outcomes, enhanced visibility, and reduced risk exposure. For sales processes, SirionOne provides an intuitive set of tools and AI-guided legal review capabilities to create, negotiate, and sign contracts faster than ever before. Now, with native integration through the AppExchange, these functionalities can be directly accessible from within the Salesforce interface.

“We have often witnessed enterprises lose opportunities and revenue because their contracting process wasn’t meaningfully connected to their sales function,” said Rajeev Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer. “Through integration of SirionOne with Salesforce — leaders in CLM and CRM, respectively — sales professionals can now synergize the strengths of both platforms to streamline their sales cycles, from lead generation to contracting, approvals and post-signature management. We are very excited about the benefits this offers our customers.”

SirionLabs integration with Salesforce has helped reduce contract cycle time and improve cohesiveness for The Chemours Company, a global chemical manufacturing company. “Our sales professionals can now access SirionOne tools from within Salesforce to streamline their contracting processes,” said Rebecca Smith, senior project manager at Chemours. “Plus, with real-time synchronization between the two platforms, up-to-date customer information from Salesforce is readily available in SirionOne to cut down the time needed to create the initial contract draft, and all contracts are at our sales team’s fingertips within Salesforce, their customer relationship tool. This gives our sales team essentially a single source of contract truth.”

“SirionLabs is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers seeking better efficiency and control in their contracting processes,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About SirionLabs

Bringing together category-leading innovation, unrivaled Contract Lifecycle Management expertise, and a deep commitment to customer success, SirionLabs helps the world’s leading businesses contract smarter. Powered by intelligence uniquely connected across the complete contract lifecycle, SirionLabs’ easy-to-use, highly configurable Smarter Contracting platform brings legal, procurement, sales, and business teams together to author stronger contracts, improve risk management and strengthen counterparty relationships. SirionLabs is trusted by over 200 of the world’s most successful organizations to manage 5+ million contracts worth more than $450 billion across 70+ countries. For more information, visit www.sirionlabs.com

