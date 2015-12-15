Skillsoft Partners with Coursera to Bring Enhanced Skill-Building Opportunities to the Enterprise

Integration enables joint customers of Skillsoft and Coursera for Business to access even more learning content directly through Skillsoft Percipio

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced a new integration partnership with Coursera (NYSE: COUR), one of the world’s largest online learning platforms. The integration will enable the companies’ joint customers to access Coursera for Business’ more than 5,000 courses, 300 SkillSets, and 10,000 bite-sized Clips directly within Skillsoft Percipio, creating an immersive and seamless skilling experience and reducing the need for multiple learning platforms in the enterprise.

Recent research conducted by Skillsoft and IDG found that 83 percent of decision-makers have identified training and development as a critical priority within their organization. However, when selecting a learning partner, the same respondents noted challenges with finding training programs that are comprehensive enough for all of their requirements and needing deeper learning libraries applicable for the entire organization. Blending premium, original content and a broad ecosystem of learning partner content, which now includes Coursera, Skillsoft provides access to the right curricula wherever skill development is needed and across all modalities learners seek to engage via a single, unified platform.

“We are excited about the opportunities this integration will bring to customers of Skillsoft and Coursera. Helping organizations around the world bridge critical skills gaps is no small task, and we recognize the value and importance of partnering with fellow industry leaders to make learning as widely accessible as possible,” said Apratim Purakayastha, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Skillsoft. “Skillsoft is dedicated to delivering learning experiences that drive growth for employees and employers alike. This integration will bring even more choices of high-quality content to learners and further drive durable workforce transformation.”

“Our business and the needs of our customers are evolving daily, requiring a diverse set of new skills across the workforce,” said Stephan Kasulke, Cluster Lead HR Source & Select and Service Integration, Deutsche Telekom AG. “Skillsoft provides easy-to-access and engaging learning experiences that propel both our employees and business forward. The integration of Skillsoft and Coursera for Business adds a layer of convenience and an even richer content library that will benefit Deutsche Telekom learners at every level.”

Coursera for Business provides training content and credentials developed by leading universities and companies to help organizations better deliver on strategic business goals. In addition to granting access to Coursera for Business’ high-impact technology, leadership, and business content directly through Percipio, the integration enables shared customers to add Coursera content to custom learning channels and journeys. As a result, Skillsoft delivers increased value as employers seek to reskill and upskill talent to overcome critical skills and talent shortages.

“Workforce disruption caused by the pandemic is forcing businesses to quickly adapt to a new skills landscape. This integration will bolster and streamline the learning journeys of our customers, empowering them to effectively develop talent at speed and scale,” said Leah Belsky, Chief Enterprise Officer, Coursera. “We are pleased to partner with Skillsoft to expand the accessibility of Coursera content and evolve the way organizations and employees harness learning to develop the high-demand skills needed to succeed in the digital economy.”

To learn more about the integration, contact your Skillsoft or Coursera account team.

About Skillsoft



Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) is a global leader in corporate digital learning, focused on transforming today’s workforce for tomorrow’s economy. The company provides enterprise learning solutions designed to prepare organizations for the future of work, overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior change, and unlock the potential in their people. Skillsoft offers a comprehensive suite of premium, original, and authorized partner content, including one of the broadest and deepest libraries of leadership & business skills, technology & developer, and compliance curricula. With access to a broad spectrum of learning options (including video, audio, books, bootcamps, live events, and practice labs), organizations can meaningfully increase learner engagement and retention. Skillsoft’s offerings are delivered through Percipio®, its award-winning, AI-driven, immersive learning platform purpose built to make learning easier, more accessible, and more effective. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com.

About Coursera



Coursera (NYSE: COUR) was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 107 million registered learners as of June 30, 2022. Coursera partners with over 275 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in many high-demand fields, including data science, technology, and business.

Contacts

Investors

Eric Boyer



[email protected]

Media

Cameron Martin



[email protected]