SmallCapsDaily: Mill City Ventures Outperforms in the Specialty Finance Space

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 2, 2022) – Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCQB: MCVT), a non-bank lender and specialty finance company, was the subject of recent coverage by leading financial news website and publisher, SmallCapsDaily. The coverage details how Mill City Ventures plays a key role for small, high-growth businesses and real estate operators in a credit market environment that is relatively unstable, with higher thresholds for bank lending and increasing interest rates. SmallCapsDaily’s deep dive outlines the fundamentals and returns on capital employed by Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCQB: MCVT), noting that Mill City specializes in lending money or other specialty finance options for public and private companies to fund their operations, including start-up, acquisition, and growth.

The article also describes how Mill City focuses primarily on lending to privately held and publicly traded businesses and reveals that their objective is to provide above-market returns to their investors while making every effort to lower investor risk. Headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota, the coverage notes Mill City also provides litigation finance, asset-backed loans, title loans, tax anticipation loans, real estate bridge loans, mortgages, and more. The company is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Given its unique approach to lending, in that Mill City Ventures evaluates each loan request by considering hard data like the borrower’s intention and ability to pay, as well as the asset value of any pledged collateral, coupled with the company’s fast-processing speed which justifies the higher cost of borrowing for any borrower, prospective borrowers are increasingly seeking out Mill City.

For more detailed information, visit

https://smallcapsdaily.com/mill-city-ventures-a-true-outperformer-in-the-specialty-finance-domain

Key Takeaways

With fewer reporting requirements, Mill City Ventures has significantly higher flexibility with respect to its investments and lending policy and it has an excellent blend of aggressive lending and robust risk management.

Mill City Ventures has a solid return on equity of 11% and an overall return on capital employed of 9.4%.

Mill City Ventures is managing almost $19 million, when taking the total debt and equity holdings of the company in consideration.

Mill City has had ROI’s on recent lending as high as 58.29%.

About Mill City Ventures III, Ltd.

Founded in 2007, Mill City Ventures III, Ltd., is a short-term non-bank lending and specialty finance company. Additional information can be found at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

SmallCapsDaily profiles are not a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. SmallCapsDaily is a paid advertiser and is not offering securities for sale. Neither SmallCapsDaily nor its owners, operators, affiliates or anyone disseminating information on its behalf is registered as an Investment Advisor under any federal or state law and none of the information provided by SmallCapsDaily its owners, operators, affiliates or anyone disseminating information on its behalf should be construed as investment advice or investment recommendations. Small Caps Daily does not recommend that the securities profiled should be purchased, sold or held and is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Information presented by Small Caps Daily may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performance, are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements may be identified through the use of words such as “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “may,” or by statements indicating that certain actions “may,” “could,” or “might” occur.

Contact:

SmallCapsDaily

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132545