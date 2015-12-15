Smartproxy announces the launch of a new payment method – Pay As You Go

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smartproxy , an international proxy provider, has released a new usage-based pricing model called Pay As You Go. It allows customers to pay only for the residential proxy traffic they consume without buying a subscription .

Smartproxy believes its Pay As You Go has the best entry point in the market (only 12.5$ per 1GB), and is the most suitable choice for the small projects that require residential proxies. This pricing model gives customers complete control and freedom to purchase the exact amount of GBs they need.

Pay As You Go is accessible via the provider’s dashboard . Users can purchase GBs with Pay As You Go only by using Smartproxy’s Smart Wallet credits. They will be able to purchase 1GB at a time. After using 90% of 1GB, users are automatically charged for the next GB. When proxies are no longer needed, users simply need to turn Pay As You Go off. Any unused traffic can be used within 12 months.

For more information about Pay As You Go, visit Smartproxy’s website .

Media contact information:

James Keenan

Senior Content Writer at Smartproxy.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter:https://twitter.com/smartproxy_com

James Keenan is the data automation and security enthusiast. James writes informative content on these topics for the Smartproxy team. He believes in data freedom and everyone’s right to become a self-starter.