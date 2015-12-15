SNIA Wins the Most Innovative Memory Technology Award at Flash Memory Summit 2022

The Computational Storage Technical Work Group Receives Award for Computational Storage Architecture and Programming Model

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), a globally recognized and trusted authority for storage leadership, standards, and technology expertise, received the Most Innovative Memory Technology Award for the SNIA Computational Storage Architecture and Programming Model at the 2022 Flash Memory Summit.

The SNIA Computational Storage Architecture and Programming Model defines the capabilities and actions that can be implemented across the interface between computational storage devices and either host agents or other storage devices. The SNIA Computational Storage Technical Work Group is leading the way towards developing an application programming model and is working with other standards organizations to define the device programming model at the physical protocol layer.

“Computational Storage has emerged as a promising solution to alleviate limitations of traditional models of compute, network and storage,” said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “We are proud to recognize the Computational Storage Architecture and Programming Model from SNIA. It defines the capabilities and actions that can be implemented across the interface between computational storage devices and either host agents or other computational storage processors, drives and arrays. This represents a new model where compute is performed near data, thereby overcoming CPU, memory, and fabric limitations.”

“Computational storage is transforming enterprises worldwide with new applications reaching new customers,” said Scott Shadley, SNIA Board of Directors member and Co-Chair of the SNIA Computational Storage Technical Work Group. “Our members are honored to be recognized by Flash Memory Summit for the work SNIA has contributed to establish hardware and software architectures that allow compute to be more tightly coupled with storage at the system and drive level.”

SNIA Standards are developed by a consensus process and membership vote. The SNIA Computational Storage Architecture and Programming Model was developed by the SNIA Computational Storage Technical Work Group (SNIA CS TWG), which is comprised of 258 SNIA member representatives from 52 industry companies. Click here for more details on their work.

The Storage Networking Industry Association is a not-for-profit global organization, made up of member companies spanning the storage market. As a recognized and trusted authority for storage leadership, standards, and technology expertise worldwide, SNIA’s mission is to lead the storage industry in developing and promoting vendor-neutral architectures, standards, and educational services that facilitate the efficient management, movement, and security of information.

