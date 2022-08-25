Sonim Technologies Announces XP3plus Ultra-Rugged Flip Phone Award with Major U.S. Carrier

Popular, Affordable Flip Phone Delivers Simple, Fast and Reliable Communications

Austin, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – August 25, 2022) – Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) announced today a new award for the XP3plus flip phone with a major U.S. carrier. The new Sonim XP3plus builds on the legacy of its ultra-rugged, and very popular, predecessor, the XP3, to deliver enhanced capabilities for those who work in demanding environments and need simple, fast and reliable voice communications.

“Just as the XP3 was Sonim’s highest volume product in recent history, with this new product award and partnership, the XP3plus is on the same trajectory,” said Peter Liu, Sonim chief executive officer. “Popular among construction, field service, first responders, transportation and logistics workers who are constantly on the go, we anticipate the XP3plus will be the most widely available rugged flip phone in North America by 2023.”

The XP3plus features a larger display, additional programmable buttons to improve productivity, and a new intuitive user interface with dynamic soft keys. A larger battery, strongest in its class, offers performance that will last extra shifts. Large, tactile and glove-friendly PTT and Emergency/SOS buttons offer instant mistake-free communication when it matters most. The XP3plus is compatible with a wide range of industrial-grade accessories including headsets, remote speaker microphones, vehicle mounts and more.

This compact flip phone meets Sonim’s Rugged Performance Standards (RPS). Based on more than ten years of feedback from customer usage in the world’s most extreme environments, Sonim Rugged Performance Standards consist of 12 benchmarks of endurance and durability and reassure Sonim customers at work or play. The XP3plus is drop proof and waterproof. It can withstand drops from 1.5 meters onto concrete and be submerged in 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. Audio quality in Sonim devices is superior and the XP3plus is no exception. The 100dB+ ultra-loud and clear audio speaker with noise-cancellation is loud enough to be heard in the noisiest construction site, manufacturing floor or family gathering. The flip phone comes with Sonim’s industry-leading 3 year comprehensive warranty that practically eliminates the cost of device replacement due to breakage.

To see the XP3plus in action, click here. To learn more, visit Sonim XP3plus.

###

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States- including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and Telus Mobility. Our phones and accessories connect workers with voice, data and workflow applications in two end markets: industrial enterprise and public sector. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are sold through distributors in North America, South America and Europe. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the market acceptance of new products. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim’s current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “future”, “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “estimate,” “continue,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: Sonim’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position; Sonim’s exploration of strategic or financial alternatives may not result in any transaction or alternative that enhances value; risks related to Sonim’s ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market and the potential delisting of Sonim’s common stock; Sonim’s ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next generation products; anticipated sales levels of both new and legacy products; Sonim’s reliance on its channel partners to generate a substantial majority of its revenues; the limited operating history in Sonim’s markets; Sonim’s ongoing restructuring and transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim’s quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim’s wireless carries customers; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission investigation on Sonim’s business, as well as the other risk factors described under “Risk Factors” included in Sonim’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Sonim Technologies Contacts

Sonim Technologies, Inc.

[email protected]

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

[email protected]

(214) 597-8200

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134792