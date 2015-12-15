SOPHiA GENETICS to Host Investor Day on September 20, 2022, in New York City

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SOPHiA GENETICS SA (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space, announced today it will host its first-ever Investor Day on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at PUBLIC Hotel in New York City. The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. EDT and is expected to conclude at approximately 5:30 p.m. EDT.

The event will feature presentations from the CEO and Co-Founder, Dr. Jurgi Camblong as well as from other members of the executive leadership team, followed by a Q&A session and reception.

Due to limited capacity, advanced registration is required for in-person attendance and is available by invitation. For more information, interested parties may contact Investor Relations at [email protected].

Additionally, the event will be webcast live and all interested parties are invited to access the webcast from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast and slides shown during the presentations will also be available on the company’s website the following day.

About SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Pottage
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Kelly Katapodis
Senior Manager, Media & Communications
[email protected]

