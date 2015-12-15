SpartanNash Hosts National Day of Hiring Events for Candidates Interested in “People First” Philosophy, Long-Term Growth

Annual event offers on-the-spot interviews, highlights of new benefits at every level, career development programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) is offering career development and industry learning opportunities to would-be team members in select markets across the country. To find the best new talent from fresh experts to drivers and pharmacy technicians, the Company is hosting special National Day of Hiring events at participating retail grocery stores and distribution centers on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The National Day of Hiring events will offer candidates a chance to learn more about open SpartanNash roles, in addition to on-the-spot interviews and the potential for same-day job offers. The Company will also be unveiling details about a wide variety of new Associate Total Rewards benefits launched this year, including comprehensive benefits effective within 30 days or less of a candidate’s hire date; competitive salaries; and an enhanced Associate discount program at company-owned stores and fuel centers. In addition, SpartanNash will highlight new education and training programs, offering any Associate further career development opportunities at any level – all while getting paid.

“We’re not just offering jobs, we’re helping plan a future for talented people looking to develop new skills to advance a satisfying, rewarding and long-term career path,” said

VP, Total Rewards Mike Koppenol. “As a People First company, our biggest investment is always in our Associates — both current and future team members. They’re vital to our communities and our company’s success, so we’re pulling out all the stops to meet our new team members as we strive to be the employer of choice.”

As part of an overall drive to help Associates grow in their careers, SpartanNash launched two new development programs in 2022. SpartanNash University is an experiential cohort learning environment for more than 100 top talent leaders as well as 200 aspiring leaders. And the SpartanNash Academy now offers training programs for frontline retail and distribution teams, providing foundational leadership development of strong, confident Associates, ultimately preparing the next generation for meaningful career advancement.

SpartanNash also offers on-demand courses through Workday, an online human capital management platform, which cover everything from finance to improving presentation skills. Last year, SpartanNash Associates completed more than 100,000 hours of training through the system, or approximately five hours per Associate. To support further learning and development, the Company also recently rolled out the Enhanced Tuition Reimbursement Program. This new policy, which supports the continued educational endeavors of Associates, offers tuition reimbursement up to $5,250 annually with expanded eligibility to all full-time and part-time benefits-eligible Associates who work 30 or more hours per week.

SpartanNash is known as a top employer nationally and has won National Association for Business Resources’ Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® for 10 consecutive years, recognizing a commitment to excellence in Associate engagement and human resources practices.

To learn more about SpartanNash career opportunities and National Day of Hiring event details, visit careers.spartannash.com. For a look at what different roles entail, check out the realistic job preview videos.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company’s own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. To support its distribution business, the Company operates a strategically developed network of large-scale distribution facilities and a nationwide transportation fleet. In addition, the Company owns and operates 147 supermarkets – primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market – and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

