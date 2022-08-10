Spryker Recognized as a Visionary in 2022 Magic Quadrant™ For Digital Commerce

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spryker, a leading digital commerce platform for Sophisticated Commerce use cases in B2B, Enterprise Marketplaces, IoT and Unified Commerce, has been recognized by Gartner® as a Visionary in the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce. It is Spryker’s third consecutive inclusion in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce.

“At Spryker, our goal is to enable digital innovation and differentiation with our composable platform designed specifically for sophisticated transactional business models. We believe being recognized for the second time as a Visionary validates our continued dedication to empowering companies to grow, innovate, and differentiate,” said Boris Lokschin, Co-Founder and CEO at Spryker. “This year we launched our App Composition Platform as the latest stage in our commitment to delivering true composability. This first of its kind platform is why we feel Spryker continues to be recognized in the market. We will continue to evolve our solution and our partner ecosystem to help our customers grow and adapt.”

Customers around the world rely on Spryker for its composability and cloud-native enterprise marketplace B2B and B2C capabilities. Spryker recently built on this with the launch of Spryker App Composition Platform, making it easier than ever for organizations to choose enterprise commerce solutions. Spryker App Composition Platform, in our opinion, helps businesses to differentiate themselves from competitors based on how they operate and sell, while allowing them to seamlessly add, extend and evolve capabilities from Spryker and its partner ecosystem as needed.

“Whether an organization operates in large volume consumer goods or sophisticated transactional B2B services, composability is key to future-proofing digital commerce offerings. We are delighted to be able to deliver this to our customers, facilitating faster time-to-value and helping them meet their business goals,” noted Boris Lokschin. “Any enterprise business looking at digital transformation needs a commerce platform that’s composable and based on a modern architecture. Spryker can provide enterprises with both – giving them the flexibility needed to adjust to a constantly changing market while accelerating digital growth and digital transformation.”

With more customers seeing the value of composability, Spryker has seen expansion and customer acquisition across the globe, including its first customer in Australia and New Zealand, 200% growth in Benelux, and 100% year-over-year growth in the North American enterprise digital commerce market.

Download the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce here to learn why Gartner recognizes Spryker as a Visionary in digital commerce.

