Standard Chartered Bolsters Leveraged and Acquisition Finance Platform With Hiring of Roy Kuruvilla

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Standard Chartered Bank (the “Bank”) today announced the hiring of Roy Kuruvilla as a managing director for its leveraged and acquisition finance platform in the Americas. In his role, Roy is responsible for developing the Bank’s leveraged and acquisition finance business strategy for the region and ensuring the consistency and effectiveness of offering relevant credit market solutions and products to clients. Based in New York, Roy will report to David Law, Head of Leveraged and Acquisition Finance, Europe and Americas, with a regional reporting line to Molly Duffy, Head of Financial Markets, Europe and Americas.

“Talent acquisition is a critical part of our growth strategy. Over the past several years, we have made sustainable progress in building out our leveraged and acquisition finance platform. We are now taking another step forward with the addition of Roy, who brings extensive credit, product, and market experience in leveraged finance,” said Molly Duffy. “I am excited to team up with Roy and the rest of our leveraged finance team to best serve our clients and meet their evolving needs.”

“I am delighted to have attracted Roy to the Bank,” said David Law. “His extensive network of client relationships will prove invaluable as we continue to grow our Americas franchise.”

Roy Kuruvilla, Managing Director, Leveraged and Acquisition Finance at Standard Chartered, Americas, said: “Standard Chartered’s strong reputation and leading position in credit markets across the most exciting geographies in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East are key factors that attracted me to join the team. I look forward to further enhancing our offering to clients in the Americas.”

Roy was most recently a managing director in Leveraged Finance at Société Générale. Roy has more than two decades of experience in the financial services industry and has served financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, and Citigroup. Roy holds an undergraduate degree in civil engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, and an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.

About Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 59 of the world’s most dynamic markets and serving clients in a further 83. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Our history in the US dates back to 1902, and we are currently present in eight locations throughout the Americas. Our Americas franchise focuses on financial institutions and select corporates and plays a key role in facilitating trade and investment flows between the Americas and Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

