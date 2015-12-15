Standard Solar Funds, Completes Innovative Combination Roof Restoration, Rooftop Solar and Carport Project for New Jersey’s The Center School

Staff, project partners and local officials participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Somerset, NJ, school yesterday

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cleanenergy–A New Jersey school that serves the needs of special education students has completed an infrastructure project that included a roof restoration, a newly paved parking lot and a solar installation on its rooftop and a solar carport. This multi-pronged project was made possible for The Center School through an innovative partnership with Standard Solar, a recognized leader in the ownership, development, operation and funding of commercial and community solar assets.

“The Center School wanted to reduce its carbon footprint and serve as a positive example of environmental stewardship to its students and the community, but its yearly budget was fully allocated, making it financially challenging to provide a new roof and pave the school’s parking lot,” explained Daryl Pilon, Director of Business Development, Standard Solar. “We were able to work with them to finance all the improvement projects they’d planned utilizing the solar project, which included adding solar to their roof and the parking lot.”

A Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Standard Solar covered the costs of the solar project, roof restoration and parking lot paving. The 611-kilowatt combination rooftop and carport project is projected to save the school a minimum of $30K annually. Standard Solar owns and will operate and maintain the solar rooftop and canopy system for the PPA term.

“We just celebrated our school’s 50th Anniversary this past school year, as the construction was being done,” stated Dr. Ronald P. Rinaldi, Executive Director, The Center School. “The timing of our initiative to teach positive environmental stewardship to our students and our community as we plan for another 50 years was perfect. In fact, our local township, the Franklin Township Environmental Commission, awarded our school the 2021 Environmental Stewardship Award for this project.”

“As a leader in our industry, it is vital that we support solar projects of all shapes and sizes and be creative with how we make projects a reality for our partners,” said Pilon. “We’re thrilled to partner with The Center School to finance the solar and infrastructure upgrades so they can generate power from a sustainable renewable energy source, and benefit from lower-cost, clean power for years to come.”

For 50 years, The Center School has served the needs of special education students in New Jersey.

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar is powering the nation’s energy transformation – channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar, as well as solar + storage, to businesses, institutions, farms, governments, communities and utilities. Building on 18 years of sustainable growth and in-house funding and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in the development, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 300 megawatts of solar across the United States. Standard Solar is based in Rockville, Md. Learn more at standardsolar.com, LinkedIn and Twitter: @StandardSolar. For project acquisition and development inquiries, contact Daryl Pilon, [email protected] and on LinkedIn.

