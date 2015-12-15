Stem’s AlsoEnergy Ranked #1 in Solar and Storage Monitoring and Control by Guidehouse Insights

AlsoEnergy’s PowerTrack application and services support the entire energy stakeholder value chain, lowering cost of ownership while increasing operational excellence

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AlsoEnergy, a Stem (NYSE: STEM) company, and a leading edge-to-cloud clean energy optimization platform provider, today announced that it has been ranked #1 in Guidehouse Insights’ Solar and Storage Monitoring and Control Vendors report. AlsoEnergy’s edge-to-cloud platform, led by its flagship application PowerTrack, and professional services were recognized by Guidehouse as key differentiators over other vendors for supporting the entire energy stakeholder value chain. As part of the report, Guidehouse highlighted that advanced monitoring and controls (M&C) technologies and services increase efficiency, lower emissions across hybrid renewable energy systems, and bring more flexibility and resilience to clean power generation. As the industry leader, AlsoEnergy provides a vertically integrated optimization platform that enables businesses to standardize their entire clean energy portfolio, including utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), and aggregated residential assets on one application.

Per Guidehouse Insights, the convergence of several renewable energy drivers, including the ever-increasing demand for scalable solar and storage, operational efficiency with proven economic value, and grid reliability and security, has created a need for deep insights, flexibility, and scalability that only fully integrated M&C solutions deliver. To meet these market needs, AlsoEnergy couples PowerTrack with its edge solutions to provide data analytics and visualization that enable owners and operators to make intelligent decisions for improved energy and financial performance as they manage and grow their clean energy portfolios.

“As solar plus storage system deployments continue to increase, the market requires flexibility and efficiency from its systems and this can only be achieved with insights into system performance,” said Maria Chavez, Research Analyst at Guidehouse Insights. “AlsoEnergy provides the market with a vertically-integrated solution for monitoring and control capabilities, across varied application segments, giving the company an edge in the market and an innovative approach for the future of monitoring and control.”

“Our ranking as the top solar and storage monitoring and control vendor by Guidehouse Insights, a leading clean energy market intelligence expert, demonstrates AlsoEnergy’s commitment to providing technology that empowers energy stakeholders,” said Bob Schaefer, President of AlsoEnergy. “Throughout our 15 years as an M&C provider, we have always known that our success is measured by our customers’ success. That is why we have continually focused on lowering their cost of ownership while increasing operational excellence. Now, together with Stem, we are combining our collective experience of over 33 gigawatts of renewable energy assets in 55 countries worldwide to continue to provide customers with advanced solutions and services in an increasingly complex energy market.”

Out of 20 vendors, AlsoEnergy ranked #1 in the Guidehouse Insights Solar and Storage Monitoring and Control Vendors Leaderboard. More specifically, AlsoEnergy scored high rankings across all Product Portfolio and Product Performance categories for its edge-to-cloud clean energy optimization platform, including its PowerTrack application and edge solutions for monitoring and controls. Guidehouse Insight’s Solar and Storage M&C vendors are evaluated on strategy (vision, go-to-market strategy, partners, production strategy, technology, and geographic reach) and execution (sales, marketing, distribution, product performance, product quality and reliability, product portfolio, pricing, and staying power). In addition to being ranked #1 in the 3Q 2022 Solar and Storage Monitoring and Control Vendors Leaderboard, AlsoEnergy was previously ranked number #1 in the 2Q 2020 Solar PV Monitoring and Control Vendors Leaderboard.

About AlsoEnergy

From its founding, AlsoEnergy has been a leader in edge-to-cloud portfolio management solutions that make clean energy more resilient, manageable, and scalable. With the clean energy economy offering unprecedented opportunities, AlsoEnergy empowers businesses to rapidly scale and confidently optimize their clean energy portfolios with distributed assets in utility, C&I, and aggregated residential. PowerTrack, AlsoEnergy’s flagship portfolio management application for users throughout the value chain, drives insightful decisions that improve business efficiencies and financial and energy performance. AlsoEnergy’s dedicated team with deep industry expertise provides tailored solutions throughout the lifetime of clean energy assets. AlsoEnergy was recently acquired by Stem, the leader in smart energy storage, and is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stem. For more information, visit www.alsoenergy.com.

About Stem

Stem (NYSE: STEM) provides solutions that address the challenges of today’s dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena®, a world-class AI-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. Stem’s solutions help enterprise customers benefit from a clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility, and innovation. Stem also offers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects – both behind and in front of the meter. Stem is a leader in the solar asset management space, bringing project developers, asset owners and commercial customers an integrated solution for solar and energy storage management and optimization. For more information, visit www.stem.com.

