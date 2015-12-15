StorPool Platform Wins FMS Best of Show Award for Storage Array Software

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StorPool Storage today announced that it has won the Best of Show award in the Storage Array Software category for its high-performance storage platform at Flash Memory Summit (FMS), held August 2-4 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Silicon Valley.

The FMS awards recognize innovative leaders in the marketplace, including vertical market sectors and customer environments demanding high performance and scale.

StorPool has developed an array of innovative technologies and features to make full use of storage media, both flash and spinning disk. Eliminating the need of using RAID controllers by utilizing NVMe drives or Optane DIMMs for write buffering is just one example.

Long a forum for technology innovation beyond memory, FMS conference and expo, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multibillion-dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, high- performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems.

“Cloud Service Providers have a very high bar for criteria when selecting storage arrays. They need to deliver extreme reliability, minimal latency and fast data writing and retrieval to meet the service level objectives across a range of customer workloads,” said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “We are proud to recognize StorPool with their StorPool Storage and the ability to deliver a highly available storage infrastructure which is agile enough to meet the dynamic needs of cloud customers who also demand consistent quality of service, speed, and cost-effectiveness.”

“We appreciate the FMS team for giving the industry this chance to explore new directions and innovations in storage, and highlighting the people, products, and providers that are making a difference in the market,” said Boyan Ivanov, CEO at StorPool Storage. “Our team is honored to be included in this year’s outstanding collection of winners, and thrilled to participate in FMS.”

The FMS award continues a winning streak for StorPool. Recently StorPool was named Storage Optimization Company of the Year at the 2022 Storage Awards, and it is a finalist for Cloud Project of the Year in the 2022 DCS Awards.

StorPool accelerates the world by storing data more productively and helping businesses streamline their operations. StorPool storage systems are ideal for storing and managing the data of demanding primary workloads: databases, web servers, virtual desktops, real-time analytics solutions, and other mission-critical software. Under the hood, the primary storage platform provides thin-provisioned volumes to the workloads and applications running in on-premise clouds. The native multi-site, multi-cluster and BC/DR capabilities supercharge hybrid- and multi-cloud efforts at scale.

About StorPool Storage

StorPool Storage is a primary block-storage platform designed for large-scale cloud infrastructure. It is the easiest way to convert sets of standard servers into primary or secondary storage systems. The StorPool team has experience working with various clients – Managed Service Providers, Hosting Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises and SaaS vendors. StorPool Storage comes as a software, plus a fully managed data storage service that transforms standard hardware into fast, highly available and scalable storage systems. For more information visit http://www.storpool.com.

