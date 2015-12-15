Summit Bank Adds Two Seasoned Lenders to Portland Team

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brian Thomas, Commercial Banking Team Leader for Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO), announced today that Joshua Adams has been hired as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer and Zach Weber has been hired as Assistant Vice President, Senior Associate Business Client Advisor.

“Joshua and Zach not only have great lending experience, but they have also built tremendous relationships within the Portland community,” said Thomas. “They both will become key members of our growing team of bankers in Oregon’s largest market.”

Adams was most recently the Senior Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer at Premier Community Bank and served in the same role at Heritage Bank since 2008. Adams is a seasoned commercial lender and knowledgeable in many industries and fits the Bank’s client-focused service delivery model.

Weber was most recently the Senior Credit Analyst at Heritage Bank and prior to that he was a Commercial Credit Analyst at CU Business Group in Portland. Weber possesses strong skills in financial analysis and risk assessment.

Adams graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree with a concentration in finance from Portland State University and later graduated from Pacific Coast Banking School. Zach Weber graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in finance and marketing.

“Both Josh and Zach will fit perfectly into our Summit Bank culture, and we can’t wait to see how their experience will help expand our reach to the business community in the Portland Metro area,” said Thomas.

About Summit Bank

Summit Bank Group Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Summit Bank, is a leading independent community bank providing outstanding service to professionals and businesses within various industries including manufacturing, healthcare, public entities, and nonprofits. With offices in Eugene, Central Oregon, and downtown Portland, Summit Bank specializes in high-touch personal banking and local decision making. Summit Bank Group Inc. is quoted on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO. In 2021, Summit Bank was named the Top Small Business Administration (SBA) Community Bank Lender in the State of Oregon and in 2022, has been named to Oregon Business Magazine’s Top 100 Best Places to Work.

Contacts

