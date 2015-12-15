Summit Therapeutics Closes Fully-Subscribed $100 Million Rights Offering

Menlo Park, California, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) (“Summit,” “we,” or the “Company”) today announced the successful closing of its fully-subscribed $100 million rights offering.

The rights offering resulted in the sale of approximately 103 million shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 at a price of $0.97 per share. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds from the rights offering of $100 million; expenses associated with the offering are estimated to be approximately $100 thousand, yielding net proceeds of roughly $99.9 million from the offering. After giving effect to the rights offering, Summit has approximately 201 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

Robert W. Duggan, Chairman and CEO, and Dr. Maky Zanganeh, Co-CEO and President, each acquired available shares in the offering. Updated positions of their shares held and their respective ownership percentages in Summit will be disclosed via Form 4 filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

“A rights offering provides all stockholders with the opportunity to participate according to their proportional ownership share in Summit and avoid dilution to their current holdings, all while raising important capital funds for the Company,” stated Mr. Duggan. “Thank you to each shareholder who participated in our equity raise: we appreciate the confidence that you have in Team Summit. We are excited to continue in our mission to improve the condition of overall human health and this raise allows us to progress our work towards this important goal.”

A prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on July 18, 2022 and is available on the SEC’s website. Subscription rights that were not exercised by 5:00 pm Eastern Time on August 8, 2022 have since expired.

Summit Forward-looking Statements

