Supply Wisdom® Appoints Risk Management Visionary Catherine Allen to Board of Directors

Highly Accomplished Business Leader Brings Vast Experience in Risk Management, Financial Services, and Innovation

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Supply Wisdom – the leader in continuous risk intelligence and actions – today announced the appointment of Catherine Allen to its Board of Directors as an independent director, effective August 4, 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome Catherine Allen to the Supply Wisdom Board,” said Atul Vashistha, chairman and CEO, Supply Wisdom. “Cathy is an industry recognized and awarded leader among risk and finance professionals. Her experience in financial services, along with her expertise in advising companies on innovation and risk management, will be invaluable for us. We are fortunate to have her guidance as we scale the business and continue to innovate our client sourcing, risk and supply chain journeys.”

Allen brings 30 years’ experience as a seasoned leader in technology strategy and business innovation. She is the Founder and Chairman of the Board at The Sante Fe Group, a strategic consulting company specializing in briefings to C-level executives and boards of directors at financial institutions and other critical infrastructure companies on third-party risk. She is also Founder and Chairman of the Board at Shared Assessments, a global membership organization dedicated to driving third-party risk assurance –and Board Risk Committee, the first peer forum dedicated to Board Directors, Chief Risk Officers, and other Leaders in Risk Management.

“I am excited to join Supply Wisdom’s Board and the esteemed professionals on it,” said Allen. “I have long admired Atul’s vision, professionalism, integrity and the culture he has created at Supply Wisdom — much less the talent he has attracted. Together, we will bring cutting-edge third-party risk intelligence to more global businesses as demand continues to spike.”

Catherine has previously served on NBS Technologies, Synovus Financial, El Paso Electric and Stewart Information Services public corporate boards. She now serves on the New Mexico State Investment Council, CRI Advantage, Belief Agency and PocketPatientMD corporate boards and numerous nonprofit boards. In 2018, she was named one of the NACD 100 Most influential Directors.

Allen will join Shelley Leibowitz and Jim Routh on the Board and brings her extensive experience and contacts in risk management, cybersecurity, financial services, strategic planning, corporate board governance and acquisition areas to Supply Wisdom. Her appointment follows several other key hires within Supply Wisdom’s sales and marketing executive team, increasing growth by 75%.

About Supply Wisdom

Supply Wisdom’s patented solution is transforming the way supply chain, procurement and third-party risk leaders manage risks and operational resilience. Supply Wisdom delivers continuous third-party and location risk intelligence and risk actions in real-time across the widest risk aperture to minimize the risks of disruption facing business, supply chains, and third parties. Supply Wisdom intelligence enables enterprises to prioritize, move faster, do more with fewer resources, and act proactively and confidently. ​

In 2020, Supply Wisdom was granted Patent No. 10,643,165B2 by the USPTO for its unique and innovative risk management solution and experienced 250% growth. Awards received by Supply Wisdom include the 2021 Third-Party Risk Product of the Year from Risk.net, a 2021 Gold Globee® for Risk Management Solution Innovation from the Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, and the 2022 Third Party Risk Management Service Provider Innovator Award from the Third Party Risk Association. Supply Wisdom clients now include Global 2000 firms in financial services, insurance, health care, life sciences, utilities, technology, and many other sectors.

For more information, visit www.supplywisdom.com and follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/supplywisdom.

