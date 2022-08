Sylogist to Discuss Performance for Q3 of Fiscal 2022

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – August 4, 2022) – Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) (“Sylogist” or the “Company”), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce that its financial statements for Q3 of Fiscal 2022 will be released before markets open on August 11th, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 PM Eastern Time on August 11th, 2022. Bill Wood, Sylogist’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Xavier Shorter, Sylogist’s Chief Financial Officer, will present the Company’s recent financial results and discuss the business’ performance. Sylogist’s management will also address questions as time allows.

Investors are invited to join the call at 1-800-319-4610 (Canada/USA Toll Free) or +1-416-915-3239. Callers are asked to join 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a public sector SaaS company that provides comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP), constituent relationship management (CRM), fundraising, education administration, and payments solutions that allow its customers to carry out their missions. It serves nearly 2,000 customers globally, including all levels of government, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, educational institutions, and public compliance-driven and funded companies. The Company has industry-leading profitability, an exceptionally strong balance sheet, a track record of successful acquisitions, and a best in class portfolio of mission-critical SaaS solutions. Full financial statements together with Management’s Discussion and Analysis are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The Company’s stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at www.sylogist.com .

For further information contact:

Bill Wood, President and CEO

or

Rudy Shirra, Manager, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Sylogist Ltd.

(403) 266-4808

[email protected]

