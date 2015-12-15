Tamr Welcomes Keith Barnes as Head of Public Sector

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tamr, Inc., the leading cloud-native data mastering platform, today announced that Keith Barnes has joined the company as Head of Public Sector. Barnes joins Tamr from Azul, where he led the Public Sector business as Vice President. He will build on Tamr’s position as the industry’s leading modern data mastering solution for the public sector and drive the company’s next phase of growth in the sector.





Tamr was the first ever recipient of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate’s (S&P) inaugural Phase 5 Award. As part of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Global Travel Assessment System, border security agents at airports use Tamr’s AI-based platform to automatically scan tens of thousands of passenger manifests for high-risk travelers who appear on government watch lists. Tamr also has been successfully deployed at the U.S. Air Force SEEK EAGLE Office (AFSEO), the center of excellence responsible for managing the aircraft store compatibility process. With Tamr, AFSEO is able to accelerate time to insights by automating entity resolution, record deduplication, and categorization. This substantially reduces the manual workloads of AFSEO engineers who in the past struggled to find relevant test information.

The work Tamr was recently awarded with New Mexico’s Longitudinal Data System Project (RISE-NM), a cross-agency education and workforce data platform, will combine student and employment information from four agency partners (the New Mexico Departments of Early Childhood Education and Care, Public Education, Higher Education, and Workforce Solutions) into a single cloud data platform, creating a centralized resource hub that’s accessible to government organizations, educators, and the public. By overcoming the challenges of data trapped in silos across different agencies, Tamr’s human-guided, machine learning data mastering solution will support New Mexico’s education and workforce development goals.

“Keith’s deep expertise and data engineering and analytics background will help Tamr assist the public sector in its efforts to gain intelligence from data and enable better decision making in a fast-paced and changing world,” said Andy Palmer, co-founder and CEO of Tamr. “Keith is an industry thought leader and visionary with extensive government experience, including a track record of mentoring and leading teams to achieve company goals.”

In his 35-year career, Mr. Barnes has held several leadership positions, including Director of Sales (U.S. Department of Defense) at Red Hat, Senior Manager at Oracle, Federal Sales Manager at GitLab, and Senior Vice President of Sales at DLT Solutions. He began his career at Sterling Software, testing internal software applications and cleansing customer data before moving into Federal Sales.

About Tamr, Inc. (www.tamr.com)

Tamr is the leading data mastering company, accelerating the business outcomes of the world’s largest organizations by powering analytic insights, boosting operational efficiency, and enhancing data operations. Tamr’s cloud-native solutions offer an effective alternative to traditional Master Data Management (MDM) tools, using machine learning to do the heavy lifting to consolidate, cleanse, and categorize data. Tamr is the foundation for modern DataOps at large organizations, including industry leaders like Toyota, Western Union, and GSK. Tamr’s work in the public sector includes the U.S. Air Force, Army, Department of Homeland Security, and various other federal and local government agencies. Backed by investors including NEA and Google Ventures, Tamr is transforming how companies get value from their data.

